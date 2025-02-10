Sri Lanka national data exchange to connect digital ID and public services

A fully developed foundational ID system, including citizen registration, may take 18 to 24 months for Sri Lanka to implement, but the national data exchange (NDX) can begin sharing data within three to six months under data protection laws.

“A national data exchange would connect biometric identification-related applications, federation, and income taxes, ensuring efficient distribution and equitable benefits for all people,” said Dr. Hans Wijeyasuriya, chief advisor to the Sri Lankan President on Digital Economy and secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy. He was speaking at the Ignite Growth Forum held by the Advocata Institute, January 22 and 23.

Dr. Wijeyasuriya added that data governance is crucial for secure and anonymous sharing in sectors like telecoms, with a national strategy through initiatives like a national data exchange. “Horizontal platforms, such as national ID systems and data exchanges, should be combined with vertical solutions tailored to specific industries. For example, a tax system (a vertical solution) can be built on a robust data exchange (a horizontal platform),” Dr. Wijeyasuriya said.

Sri Lanka’s Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) is developing the NDX in partnership with Citra Lab. Citra itself is a joint initiative between the Prime Minister’s Office and the UNDP.

The national ID, meanwhile, is being transitioned to the SL-UDI digital ID through a biometric enrollment program, for which the government took possession of a first delivery of hardware last month.

The digital economy is a transformative concept that involves deploying digital technologies like IoT, AI, and cloud computing across sectors like agriculture, tourism, and transportation, Dr. Wijeyasuriya said, highlighting that digital transformation is about integrating digital technologies across all industries to create a comprehensive, connected economy.

“Sri Lankans are tech-savvy and capable of adapting to digital solutions. The challenge lies in fostering a culture and mindset shift. Change management will play a significant role in aligning public sector employees, private sector stakeholders, and the public with this vision.”

By gradually exposing APIs and promoting innovation, Sri Lanka can ensure progress across multiple areas simultaneously, creating opportunities for startups and businesses without delay, he says.

Sri Lanka already has strong fundamentals, such as advanced payment networks, robust telecom infrastructure, progressive laws, and well-established government services. It is crucial to build on these strengths rather than reinvent the wheel, Dr. Wijeyasuriya added.

Collaboration with global experts and engaging Sri Lankan talent worldwide can fill any gaps in skills or expertise, ensuring the nation competes effectively on a global scale, he further said.

