Sri Lanka ID card project new tender imminent after cabinet approval

After many months of backroom discussions, the Sri Lankan cabinet has given its greenlight for a new national ID card project tender.

The stamp of approval was given recently and the file has been forwarded to the Indian High Commission in the country for appraisal, Economy Next reports, quoting State Technology Minister Kanaka Herath as saying in a recent press briefing.

Herath has explained that a couple of issues have been fixed and they are waiting on the response from the Indian diplomatic mission, after which a tender will be published for a new contractor.

The outlet quoted a source as confirming that the Sri Lankan government’s decision had been received and was being reviewed.

Progress on Sri Lanka’s unique national ID card project was put on hold after national stakeholders including lawmakers picked holes in the initial tender process that saw the disqualification of two Indian firms.

Ther were also concerns about data protection should the contract be handled by foreign firms.

According to the State Technology Minister, things are being worked out to get the new tender ready, and to ensure that the unique ID card system is in place in the year and a half. A plan to get the new tender launched before the end of 2023 came to nothing.

The Sri Lankan Unique Digital ID Project (SL-UDI) is financially and technically supported by India. It was said at the start of the partnership that as part of the support, only Indian firms will be able to apply for the contract.

Advance funding to the tune of $5.4 million was given to the Sri Lankan government by the India for the project last year.

Article Topics

biometrics | identity management | India | national ID | SL-UDI | Sri Lanka | tender