FB pixel

Sri Lanka ID card project new tender imminent after cabinet approval

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka ID card project new tender imminent after cabinet approval
 

After many months of backroom discussions, the Sri Lankan cabinet has given its greenlight for a new national ID card project tender.

The stamp of approval was given recently and the file has been forwarded to the Indian High Commission in the country for appraisal, Economy Next reports, quoting State Technology Minister Kanaka Herath as saying in a recent press briefing.

Herath has explained that a couple of issues have been fixed and they are waiting on the response from the Indian diplomatic mission, after which a tender will be published for a new contractor.

The outlet quoted a source as confirming that the Sri Lankan government’s decision had been received and was being reviewed.

Progress on Sri Lanka’s unique national ID card project was put on hold after national stakeholders including lawmakers picked holes in the initial tender process that saw the disqualification of two Indian firms.

Ther were also concerns about data protection should the contract be handled by foreign firms.

According to the State Technology Minister, things are being worked out to get the new tender ready, and to ensure that the unique ID card system is in place in the year and a half. A plan to get the new tender launched before the end of 2023 came to nothing.

The Sri Lankan Unique Digital ID Project (SL-UDI) is financially and technically supported by India. It was said at the start of the partnership that as part of the support, only Indian firms will be able to apply for the contract.

Advance funding to the tune of $5.4 million was given to the Sri Lankan government by the India for the project last year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

50-in-5 members share DPI best practices as efforts advance in Brazil, Sri Lanka

Some countries participating in the 50-in-5 campaign that seeks to help countries of the Global South establish inclusive, safe and…

 

UK needs new biometrics strategy: Scotland Biometrics Commissioner

The Scottish Biometrics Commissioner wants the UK government to reset its biometrics strategy and develop a framework for national biometrics…

 

New Zealand crafts AI regulation and digital ID strategy with an eye on Europe

As governments globally come to terms with the need for AI regulation and a strategy on digital identity, many are…

 

Kurdistan issues 438K biometric voter cards in runup to election

Kurdistan has distributed 438,000 biometric voter cards over the past seven months, as the Iraqi region prepares for its long-overdue…

 

GBG, Detected partner on automated biometric KYB checks

In response to the challenges posed by time-consuming and manual intervention in traditional know your business (KYB) processes, GBG has…

 

Prembly, Peleza complete merger to strengthen data, compliance services offering

Two digital identity services firms Prembly Ltd and Peleza International have merged to form Prembly Group. According to an announcement,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS