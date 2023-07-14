Procurement begins for Sri Lanka’s national digital ID

The procurement process for Sri Lanka’s national digital identity project has begun in partnership with the Indian government.

Only Indian suppliers are able to bid on the project, which will include collecting face, iris and fingerprint biometrics. The Information and Communication Technology Agency will oversee the biometric system’s implementation.

The Indian government will oversee software development in the Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Project for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity Project. Indian officials earlier this year signed agreed to support the project, a deal that included a 300 million Sri Lankan rupee (US$3.8 million) grant.

The resulting national ID program is expected to resemble India’s Aadhaar digital ID program and to run on MOSIP.

Sri Lanka’s Information and Communication Technology Agency and PricewaterhouseCoopers will consult on the project, according to reporting by Sri Lankan news publication Newswire.

According to reporting by Sri Lankan IT trade publication ReadME, India wants registration completed in two years.

The goals of the project include more efficient delivery of government services, reduced corruption and increased financial inclusion.

