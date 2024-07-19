FB pixel

Sri Lanka set for January biometric passport launch, plans airport upgrades

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
Sri Lanka set for January biometric passport launch, plans airport upgrades
 

Sri Lanka is preparing to begin issuing biometric passports with electronic chips embedded as of January, 2025, according to a statement from the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

A preregistration process for Sri Lankans applying for the new passports is now open. The country has also introduced online passport applications to ease the process for people living outside of Colombo.

A contract to issue 5 million biometric passports was tendered in January.

Meanwhile air travel volumes in Sri Lanka are increasing, and SITA says they will hit pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

SITA CEO David Lavorel tells EconomyNext that Sri Lanka’s airport agency, immigration department and airlines are taking a unified approach to dealing with the higher volumes. Among the actions taken so far, Sri Lankan Airlines has deployed self-service kiosks from SITA, and the company sees biometrics adoption as one of the natural next steps to speed up airport processes in the country.

Some of the upgrades could take two years, however, he says.

Japan and the IOM are supporting Sri Lanka in acquiring biometric access control and ABC gates at sea and airports.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Indonesia issues call for World Bank-backed digital identification project

Indonesia is looking for a company providing consulting services as a part of its upcoming digital transformation project backed by…

 

Affinidi data sharing framework leverages privacy-preserving open standards

Affinidi, a company specializing in data and identity management, unveiled the Affinidi Iota framework at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress. This…

 

Vending machines with biometric age verification roll out in Germany, US

Vending machines are growing in popularity as a way to sell age-restricted products around the world, with Diebold Nixdorf algorithms…

 

San Francisco police hit with lawsuit over facial recognition use

In 2019, San Francisco became the first city in the U.S. to ban facial recognition technology, forcing the police and…

 

3 East Asian countries expand biometric border systems

Myanmar junta’s new smart card is trapping migrant workers inside the country and fueling a black market. Indonesia and Malaysia…

 

Pakistan’s aspiring journey to secure digital identity examined

Pakistan has achieved significant progress in digital public infrastructure (DPI), the World Economic Forum reports, which is important for promoting…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events