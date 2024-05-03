FB pixel

Israel begins pilot for online biometric passport renewals on specific conditions

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Israel begins pilot for online biometric passport renewals on specific conditions
 

Holders of Israeli biometric passports who want to renew them can henceforth do so online, but not every passport user is eligible and no biographical information such as the applicant’s name can be changed.

According to The Times of Israel, the online application can only be lodged from within the country and applicants will have to submit a facial photo which matches the one already held in the database. Holders of biometric national ID cards can also initiate the renewal process which concerns only applicants of between 21 and 60 years of age.

Authorities say passports renewed online will have a validity of five years and not the usual ten, and the process will be possible only for passports which expired six months before the application, or those to expire within a year from then.

The new passport application process is expected to expedite service delivery and reduce turnaround time, with Interior Minister Moshe Arbel describing the novelty as a move that will ameliorate the access to that service especially as the number of applications for the travel credential keeps increasing.

As part of the innovation, biometric ID cards can also be applied for online by people whose biometric data already exists in the identity management system.

These are part of reforms undertaken by the Interior Ministry and reflected in a legislative amendment as part of a broader government plan to improve and streamline the way government services are delivered to citizens.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Microsoft further limits law enforcement use of its facial recognition

Microsoft has updated its terms of service to clarify its ban on U.S. police departments from using Azure OpenAI Service…

 

Airport facial recognition battle echoes pushback against Real ID program

The bipartisan effort by U.S. lawmakers to clamp down on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)’s use of facial recognition for…

 

Liminal predicts rapid growth in consumer identity and access management

Market research outlet Liminal has released a report that forecasts rapid growth in the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM)…

 

Trinidad and Tobago publishes bid for face biometrics software

Trinidad and Tobago has published a new bid for procuring face biometric software through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)….

 

New IDV deals for Veratad, VeriFast, iDenfy, OneID

From digital KYC to real estate and from cryptocurrencies to DBS checks, identity verification companies are busy signing new deals….

 

Fingerprint Cards sees more executive reshuffling

After a restructuring in autumn last year, Fingerprint Cards is continuing to make changes in its organization with its former…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events