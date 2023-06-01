Angola seals financing agreement for $139M biometric passport contract

The green light has now been given for the supply of a new generation biometric passport for Angola after a financing agreement was signed, the contracting firm ANY Security Printing Company, has confirmed.

The Hungary-based security printing outfit said in a press release that the deal was concluded on May 31 between Angola’s Ministry of Finance and the Hungarian EXIM Bank, which was one of the conditions needed for the passport project to take off.

The contract is worth €130 million (US$139 million).

According to the news release, ANY Security Printing Company will supply the passport solution to the Angolan Ministry of Interior and Migration and Foreigners Services for a period of ten years.

Under the agreement, the contractor has the responsibility to set up biometric enrolment stations, design and produce the passport booklets and build a local personalization facility, plus other related services.

The contractor says it has got possession of 15 percent of the funds already from a previous deal it signed with the Ministry of Interior, and the remaining 85 percent of the funds will be paid in tranches as different phases of the project are completed.

The first phase of the project entails installing the enrolment facilities.

The switch to biometric passports in Angola was re-echoed in 2021, although the plan started in 2019.

