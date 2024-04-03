FB pixel

Ghana, Kenya facilitate biometric passport services for compatriots in Canada, China

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Ghana, Kenya facilitate biometric passport services for compatriots in Canada, China
 

The Ghanaian High Commission in Canada recently undertook what has been described as an innovative process to facilitate passport issuance or renewal for many compatriots living in that country, specifically in western Canada. Kenya is pursuing a similar exercise with a mobile team expected to provide ID card and passport related services for citizens living in different cities of China later this month.

New biometric capture locations for Ghanaians in Canada

A mobile team was recently dispatched to some parts of Canada to collect biometric information from applicants, saving them the stress to travel to the High Commission in Ottawa to complete the process, according to a write-up on Peace FM Online.

The embassy set up a biometrics capture center at the Ghana House in Calgary on March 16 where many passport applicants showed up to have their biometrics captured. Later, the team also pitched tent in Regina where the same exercise was carried out.

According to the writer, Dr Charles Odame-Ankrah, President of the Ghanaian-Canadian Association of Calgary, the move by the High Commission has received approbation from Ghanaians who have incurred huge costs in the past, having to travel to Ottawa from far-away locations for biometric capture. He mentioned that on average, an applicant requires $1,200 for that purpose.

Kenyans in China to get passport, ID services from April 13

The State Department of Diaspora Affairs of Kenya’s Foreign Ministry has dispatched a mobile team to provide some consular services to Kenyans abroad. The exercise will reach China this month, The Star reports, quoting Kenya’s Ambassador to China Willy Bett.

From April 13, the team will be in the capital Beijing to provide ID card obtention or replacement, passport application and certificate authentication services. Two days later (April 15), the team will be in Guangzhou for the same activity, while on April 17, they’ll serve those in Shanghai, and later Hong Kong. Kenyans in locations neighbouring to these cities are expected to benefit.

The China lap is the third phase of an exercise initiated by the government to facilitate access to important services for Kenyans living in different parts of the world.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ATB Ventures’ Oliu to provide identity verification for Alberta.ca users

Calgary-based ATB Ventures has secured a deal to provide its digital trust platform, Oliu, to the Government of Alberta. A…

 

Consumers fine to take time for biometric ID verification in return for less fraud: Veriff

The prevalence of identity fraud incidents is making consumers weigh the fraud protection record of businesses before signing up with…

 

Florida law brings age verification for adult sites, bans social media for users under 14

Florida governor Ron de Santis has signed House Bill 3 (HB 3) to enact a law requiring social media platforms…

 

The Gambia reaches 1.17M birth registration milestone with World Bank support

A World Bank-supported project to help set up a digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS) system for The Gambia…

 

White House AI policy a ‘seismic policy shift’ for biometrics developers and vendors

The World Privacy Forum (WPF) has logged its first impressions of the White House’s new AI policy, with a focus…

 

AuthenticID, Anonybit execs share insights on privacy-centric biometric authentication

Businesses continue to struggle to secure sensitive data, and to separate attacks using compromised data from biometric authentication attempts by…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events