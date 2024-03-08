Consultant sought by Simprints to assess biometric vaccine delivery in Ghana

Simprints has posted a tender opportunity for a research consultancy to asses its project in Ghana for ensuring efficient vaccine delivery through biometrics.

The company wants to better understand the factors behind a lack of awareness among intended beneficiaries. It also wants to know to what extent immunization centers contribute to awareness of social protection programs, according to a posting on ReliefWeb.

The intended outcome is a baseline measurement for the evaluation of the impact of biometrics on effective and timely delivery of routine immunizations, like the malaria vaccine. Simprints will work with international and local evaluators for data collection and quality assurance, the post says.

Key aspects of the project Simprints is seeking insight into include coverage rates for malaria vaccination among children under two years old and the level of community acceptance of biometric technology, along with concerns or hesitations that pose barriers to acceptance. Researchers will also be asked to consider the knowledge, skills and attitudes of community health workers related to biometrics and their motivation to adopt digital tools.

The research will also consider data quality, registration and service delivery efficiency, health service delivery prior to the deployment of biometrics to form the basis of comparison, scalability and cross-cutting issues around inclusion.

A 15-page document provides the full terms of reference.

The Ghana Health Service launched a pilot of Simprints’ biometric immunization management system around the end of 2021.

Simprints has also contracted a similar assessment of its work in Ethiopia, as the company continues to stake out a leadership position in responsible biometrics deployment.

Applications are due by March 22, 2024.

