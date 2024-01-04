Aware partners with Avanza to provide biometric authentication to MEA fintechs

A new partnership has been formed between Aware and Avanza Solutions to add biometric authentication to Avanza’s digital platform for financial institutions.

Avanza Solutions is a digital platform provider for financial institutions as well as other sectors, to expand biometric authentication to the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to be the fastest growing regions in the world for financial services in the future, explains Aware CRO Craig Herman. “This represents a huge opportunity for us, as financial services providers seek to achieve enhanced security and user convenience, along with regulatory compliance,” he continues.

“As Aware expands its footprint, we are very pleased to partner to bring both cloud-based and on-premises solutions from this recognized global industry leader to current and prospective customers,” says Avanza Solutions group head of business development Jalil Ahmed Farooqui.

Avanza Solutions has also joined Aware’s partner program.

Aware partnered up with Serban Group in late-2023 to provide its biometric technology to fintechs and other clients in Latin America and Europe.

PeopleCert, meanwhile, has announced that its integration of Aware’s Knomi biometric authentication is to prevent fraudulent ‘proxy’ test-taking in its language certification exams.

PeopleCert’s KYC ID validation process uses face and voice biometrics in tandem with document verification. The addition of Knomi’s biometric authentication framework will further deter test takers from using fake and proxy identities in online proctored exams.

