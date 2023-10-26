Selfie biometrics deployed for testing, gambling and currency exchange onboarding

Onboarding with selfie biometrics from Aware, IDVerse and iDenfy are each being deployed to enhance fraud protections in different industries; online testing, gambling, and AML screening, respectively.

Exam and certification testing fraud

Aware has partnered with examination and accreditation services provider PeopleCert to build what the partners say is a first-of-its-kind biometric application to block academic fraud like the widely-publicized Varsity Blues scandal.

PeopleCert will use Aware’s Knomi to complete face or voice biometric authorization with liveness detection as part of its know your customer process. This prevents fraud known as “proxy testing,” in which one person takes an online exam or other test on behalf of someone else by using a fake ID.

“The ease of proxy testing has increased due to online exams, e-learning and online certifications which makes the risk from it rise,” says Aware CRO Craig Herman. “This problem, whether online or in-person, can seriously impact test validity. If not stopped, it means someone can pass a test without having the requisite skills and experience – which in the worst case scenario can be very dangerous.”

PeopleCert delivers a wide range of exams and certifications in more than 200 countries and territories, and will use Knomi’s biometric authentication framework within its digital KYC identity verification process.

“Biometric authentication is an unsurpassed measure to prevent proxy testing in several ways,” says Suzy Gunn, Chief Operating Officer for PeopleCert. “Biometric data can be gathered upon registration and checked in exam delivery. Or biometrics can be used to crossmatch people to their identity documents, ensuring they are the people represented in the documents. The technology can also detect the presence of a single proxy test taker who may be taking multiple exams or pretending to be different people.”

International online gambling providers

Aristotle Integrity, which claims to be the leading data verification service for the American gambling industry, has selected IDVerse to help it scale its customer onboarding and KYC processes with face biometrics and ID document checks.

The integration of IDVerse’s automated software, which is powered by generative AI, with Aristotle’s Autodoc orchestration platform allows end-users to scan any document from among 16,000 supported identity documents issued around the world. The user’s gaming profile is automatically populated from the data on their ID, and they are screened for fraud. In addition to onboarding, IDVerse’s technology will be used for step-up authentication for account changes or cashing out their winnings.

IDVerse’s technology will help gambling operators in 23 U.S. states and territories, as well as globally, the partners say.

“We love IDVerse’s capability of moving into any territory without a large number of documents upon which to train an identity verification model,” says Aristotle Integrity SVP of Business Development Michael Bolcerek. “Combining our solution with IDVerse’s accuracy to make a conclusive yes/no decision without human intervention, we believe it will have great appeal to our customers and prospects.”

“For any iGaming company with a global customer base, addressing AI bias that can reduce onboarding numbers is a significant concern, often exceeding the threat of fraud,” says IDVerse Global Head of Gaming Fiona Davis. “IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI tested technology harnesses generative AI to answer both concerns.” The company calls the images it produces “goodfakes.”

Currency exchange

Lithuania-based currency exchange service provider Viena Moneta is using iDenfy’s selfie biometrics and liveness detection for anti-money laundering screening, the companies have announced.

iDenfy’s software performs identity verification with an ID document, then cross-checks their identity against politically-exposed persons (PEP), sanctions and other lists. The result, iDenfy says, is a fast and compliant process for trusted individuals and identification of suspicious customers. iDenfy’s AML software can also help Viena Moneta customize and automate its AML rules, risk thresholds and alerts, and adjust to regulatory changes. It is also intended to reduce reliance on manual checks, lowering costs while mitigating fraud and compliance risk.

Online marketplace Quoka also recently signed up for iDenfy’s identity verification.

