VFS Global renews partnership with Australian govt for biometric services worldwide

Digital services outsourcing company VFS Global has been handed a contract to render biometric enrollment services to Australian citizens in seven regions around the world.

According to an announcement from the contractor, the deal involves providing biometric collection services for Australians at 165 locations across the Americas, Mekong, Middle East and North Africa, North Asia, Pacific, South Asia and Southeast Asia. It also marks the opening of pioneer Australian biometric collection centers by VFS Global in the Americas.

Per the deal, VFS Global will provide biometric collection, identity verification, digital assistance for online visa application procedures as well as online payment assistance via the Home Affairs department’s ImmiAccount platform.

The contract is split into two phases with the first targeting 59 locations set to begin on January 1, 2024. Home Affairs will determine when the second phase will commence and additional services by VFS Global may include paper digitization, local addressing, interview hosting and document delivery, the announcement mentions.

Following the deal, the director of in-person services and support at the Department of Home Affairs, Anthony Phillips, remarked: “Over many years, the department and VFS Global have enjoyed a successful partnership, during which VFS Global have continued to demonstrate flexibility as the department’s needs have evolved over time.”

“We look forward to the continued growth of this partnership and rollout of the biometrics collection program under the new agreement.”

Also speaking on the renewed partnership, VFS Global Chief Commercial Officer Jiten Vyas, says: “This global award is another testament of our business excellence and trusted partnership with the Department of Home Affairs. We have been working with the department since 2004 and we will continue to elevate the experience of travelers across the world bound to Australia.”

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

VFS was among the participants in a trial of biometric self-enrollment systems for UK border clearance at the end of 2021.

