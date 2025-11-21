Identy places ABIS in MOSIP marketplace following certification

Identy.io has completed the MOSIP partner certification process for its automated biometric identification system and placed the ABIS in the MOSIP marketplace for deployment in national digital identity programs.

The company says its ABIS delivers biometric identity verification and deduplication in near real-time against national-scale databases with up to a billion records, making it suitable for governments and public entities. The ABIS is compliant with the ISO/IEC 19794-5 facial image quality and ISO/IEC 30107 presentation attack detection (PAD) standards, and processes face and fingerprint biometrics. Identy.io’s ABIS includes enrollment processing capabilities, support for interoperable biometric templates, encrypted data storage and searchable index generation.

Certification for the MOSIP marketplace is based on self-testing against criteria set by the organization.

The biometric technology underlying Identy.io’s ABIS has been validated by top-tier results in NIST’s PFT III fingerprint evaluations, MINEX and Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE), the company says in the announcement.

“MOSIP marketplace listing isn’t just about technical certification — it’s about giving governments in Latin America, Africa and Asia a credible alternative to legacy ABIS vendors,” says Identy.io Co-founder Antony Vendhan in the announcement. “Countries can now deploy open-source identity infrastructure with an enterprise-grade matching engine that’s actually optimised for their deployment realities, whether that means mobile enrollment teams in rural Kenya, community registration centers in the Brazilian Amazon, or hybrid approaches in Colombia’s conflict-affected regions.”

Vendhan also suggests that secure mobile biometrics can help Africa leapfrog ahead to “transform access to financial services, healthcare, and government programs.”

MOSIP Biometric Ecosystem Head Sanjith Sundaram told Biometric Update back in 2023 the organization was in talks with Identy.io and other contactless fingerprinting providers about adding a section for maturing technologies to the marketplace.

