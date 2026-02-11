Innovatrics partners with Payout to embed biometric IDV in digital payments

Digital identity technology firm Innovatrics has partnered with payments infrastructure company Payout to integrate automated biometric identity verification into Payout’s onboarding and transaction flows.

Through a SaaS model, Payout can embed Innovatrics’ document and selfie biometric checks directly into its account setup without building new infrastructure.

The low-code integration supports high transaction volumes, giving Payout’s B2B clients faster time-to-market and predictable costs for stronger compliance. Payout is a fintech for digital payments in central Europe, headquartered in Slovakia.

Payout operates an API-based payment gateway that supports cards, instant bank transfers and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

By embedding IDV into its platform new customers can be verified within minutes rather than days, accelerating activation for merchants and their clients.

Automated checks reduce reliance on manual review teams, while Innovatrics’ face and document verification aims to lower fraud risk and ensure compliance with KYC and regulatory requirements. The SaaS pricing model ties identity verification costs to transaction volumes, providing payment providers with clearer forecasting.

Innovatrics believes that by embedding IDV into onboarding processes, a repeatable mechanism can be scaled across products, markets and partner integrations.

Article Topics

digital identity | digital payments | identity verification | Innovatrics | onboarding | selfie biometrics