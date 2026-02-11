FB pixel

Innovatrics partners with Payout to embed biometric IDV in digital payments

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Innovatrics partners with Payout to embed biometric IDV in digital payments
 

Digital identity technology firm Innovatrics has partnered with payments infrastructure company Payout to integrate automated biometric identity verification into Payout’s onboarding and transaction flows.

Through a SaaS model, Payout can embed Innovatrics’ document and selfie biometric checks directly into its account setup without building new infrastructure.

The low-code integration supports high transaction volumes, giving Payout’s B2B clients faster time-to-market and predictable costs for stronger compliance. Payout is a fintech for digital payments in central Europe, headquartered in Slovakia.

Payout operates an API-based payment gateway that supports cards, instant bank transfers and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

By embedding IDV into its platform new customers can be verified within minutes rather than days, accelerating activation for merchants and their clients.

Automated checks reduce reliance on manual review teams, while Innovatrics’ face and document verification aims to lower fraud risk and ensure compliance with KYC and regulatory requirements. The SaaS pricing model ties identity verification costs to transaction volumes, providing payment providers with clearer forecasting.

Innovatrics believes that by embedding IDV into onboarding processes, a repeatable mechanism can be scaled across products, markets and partner integrations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

India introduces new deepfake rules for social media

India has tightened rules related to deepfakes on social media, requiring platforms to identify, label, and trace AI-generated content using…

 

UK digital ID sector warns of legal action if mDL limited to GOV.UK Wallet

A spat is brewing in the UK between private sector digital identity providers and a government they fear is intent…

 

Discord offers clarification on age assurance as users search for alternatives

Discord needs to clear the air about its age assurance update. Having triggered a wave of consternation among its users…

 

World Bank approves $50M for Nepal’s DPI, including new national identity system

The World Bank will finance building up Nepal’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) and digitizing public services to the tune of…

 

DPGA report examines how digital public goods strengthen identity infrastructure

A new report explores how open-source digital public goods (DPGs) are reshaping national identity systems and broader digital public infrastructure…

 

Switzerland reveals branding for its Swiyu digital ID wallet

Switzerland has presented a new design and branding for its national digital identity wallet app Swiyu, as the country prepares…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events