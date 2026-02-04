FB pixel

MOSIP updates Claim 169 for more inclusive, flexible digital IDs

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
MOSIP updates Claim 169 for more inclusive, flexible digital IDs
 

MOSIP’s QR Code specification for digital identity interactions, Claim 169, has been updated to make it more inclusive and expanding its practical uses.

Version 1.2.0 of Claim 169 introduces five new data fields to the protocol, covering the subject’s name in a secondary language, the subject’s secondary language, location code, legal status and country that issued the credential. The new version also standardizes CBOR Web Token (CWT) attributes and COSE (CBOR Object Signing and Encrypting) attributes and updates the status of credentials represented using CWT (which are “outside the scope of the Claim 169 CBOR structure”).

An interactive workshop on “Unlocking the Power of Claim 169 through Real-World Insights” will be held during MOSIP Connect 2026 next week in Morocco to explore the impact of the new release.  The event will be held February 11 to 13.

“The latest enhancements are the result of continued collaborative efforts to refine our standardised, interoperable, and offline-friendly QR code,” the non-profit says in a LinkedIn post. “It now includes secondary-language support, elaborated clarifications on implementation guidelines, standard CWT & COSE attributes, credential status, and security considerations, enabling individuals to verify identities quickly and securely in any language, setting or remote areas, while reinforcing trust across diverse identity systems.”

The workshop at MOSIP Connect will showcase its potential in social protection, financial services, Verifiable Credential issuance and cross-border interoperability use cases for wider service delivery and inclusion.

Visible digital seals like Claim 169 QR codes have been gaining prominence in the digital identity community for potential benefits like easy and low-cost issuance and offline functionality.

Registration for MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabbat, Morocco, as well as the event’s workshops and knowledge-sharing seminars, is currently open.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ActChip develops biometric access control for server racks with FPC AllKey

A new biometric access control solution has been developed for server racks in Indian data centers. The system, created by…

 

Malaysia automating border checkpoints to combat illegal crossings

The next two years are pivotal to Malaysia’s border modernization. The latest news announces the expansion of e-gates and biometrics…

 

New bipartisan bill in US Congress aims to crack down on digital identity theft, fraud

Bipartisan legislation newly introduced in U.S. Congress aims to “strengthen America’s digital identity infrastructure and protect individuals, businesses, and government…

 

John Howard reflects on DHS biometrics evaluations and the AI testing landscape

When John Howard began working for SAIC at the Maryland Test Facility, biometrics was an emerging technology supported by a…

 

Prominent former MdTF biometrics researcher launches AI test and audit company

Evaluating the performance of AI is clearly an area with major growth potential. A new entrant to the area, Sensus…

 

Trust Stamp report shows firm optimizing funding for growth, expansion

Atlanta-based Trust Stamp has issued a business update, highlighting progress the firm made in the first month of 2026. Trust…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS