MOSIP updates Claim 169 for more inclusive, flexible digital IDs

MOSIP’s QR Code specification for digital identity interactions, Claim 169, has been updated to make it more inclusive and expanding its practical uses.

Version 1.2.0 of Claim 169 introduces five new data fields to the protocol, covering the subject’s name in a secondary language, the subject’s secondary language, location code, legal status and country that issued the credential. The new version also standardizes CBOR Web Token (CWT) attributes and COSE (CBOR Object Signing and Encrypting) attributes and updates the status of credentials represented using CWT (which are “outside the scope of the Claim 169 CBOR structure”).

An interactive workshop on “Unlocking the Power of Claim 169 through Real-World Insights” will be held during MOSIP Connect 2026 next week in Morocco to explore the impact of the new release. The event will be held February 11 to 13.

“The latest enhancements are the result of continued collaborative efforts to refine our standardised, interoperable, and offline-friendly QR code,” the non-profit says in a LinkedIn post. “It now includes secondary-language support, elaborated clarifications on implementation guidelines, standard CWT & COSE attributes, credential status, and security considerations, enabling individuals to verify identities quickly and securely in any language, setting or remote areas, while reinforcing trust across diverse identity systems.”

The workshop at MOSIP Connect will showcase its potential in social protection, financial services, Verifiable Credential issuance and cross-border interoperability use cases for wider service delivery and inclusion.

Visible digital seals like Claim 169 QR codes have been gaining prominence in the digital identity community for potential benefits like easy and low-cost issuance and offline functionality.

Registration for MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabbat, Morocco, as well as the event’s workshops and knowledge-sharing seminars, is currently open.

