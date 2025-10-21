NCINGA gets MOSIP certification to provide inclusive digital ID services

Singapore-based IT services NCINGA has received certification as a technology partner of the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), confirming its capabilities to provide secure and inclusive digital ID services.

The company announced that the certification gives it the opportunity to leverage MOSIP’s open-source foundational identity technology to engage in large-scale projects across the world, especially at a time when it is also pursuing its regional growth ambitions.

It says that it is also eyeing emerging markets in Africa and Asia where a growing number of countries are already building MOSIP-based digital ID platforms.

NCINGA said the certification strengthens its existing capabilities to implement digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects which are secure, inclusive and meet the highest standards of security.

NCINGA CEO, Harindha Fernando, called it a significant achievement and underscored their commitment to digital inclusion.

“The synergy between the two resonates with our focus on delivering technology solutions that drive positive socio-economic outcomes for national transformation. We aim to empower citizens with transparent, dependable technology solutions that fulfil their needs,” said Fernando.

Commenting on the achievement, NCINGA’s CTO, Chathura Peiris, hailed it as an important step in the company’s journey.

“This certification strengthens our capacity to work with governments and public bodies globally. It’s also a testament to our technology approach. We’re not merely implementers, but strategic and innovative partners in building DPIs that citizens can trust,” Peiris stated.

NCINGA believes the certification also puts it in a position to implement DPI projects beyond digital ID, and facilitate DPI projects for partners seeking to attain long-term objectives.

The firm is among those eyeing a contract as a master system integrator for Sri Lanka’s digital ID. It was among dozens of biometrics and digital ID companies which participated in a pre-qualification meeting in that regard.

The open-source foundational ID platform has been developing a strong ecosystem of technology partners and system integrators to support the rollout and operation of foundational ID systems in a cost-effective and inclusive way.

NCINGA now joins the likes of Credence ID, Tech5 and Zetes, in this growing network.

MOSIP also works with partners across other key categories, which include Device, Credentials, and Authentication and Verification partners. Rigorous and specific certification tests are required to qualify for each category.

How MOSIP’s technology partner certification happens

The MOSIP Technology Partner Certification Program is a process that endorses a company’s abilities to deliver digital ID systems at scale by ensuring that their devices and products meet strict technical, operational, and security standards.

According to MOSIP, any company seeking its technology partner endorsement must, among other things, have at least 20 full-time staff and boast at least $2 million annual revenue from technology projects; be capable of customizing the MOSIP platform, conducting integrations, deployment, training, audits, and post-deployment support; prove technical collaboration abilities with other partners to deliver projects; and make sure its team gets continuous training on MOSIP-related concepts and other issues.

Interested firms submit an application which proves that they meet these criteria. Technical staff get training from MOSIP Academy, after they set up a MOSIP sandbox to showcase their technical skills. If the review by the Academy team is positive, then a formal partnership agreement is signed and the firm becomes a MOSIP technology partner.

