Biometrics, IT giants set their sights on Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital ID

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Dozens of major Indian and international tech companies participated in a pre-qualification meeting for Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital ID (SL-UDI) project, which was organized by the National Institute for Smart Government on behalf of the Ministry of Digital Economy.

The virtual meeting, held last month, saw the involvement of at least 40 companies, indicating strong interest in the project.

Global identity giants Thales and Idemia Group were among them. Japanese multinational NEC Corporation and Slovak Republic-based biometrics developer Innovatrics have also shown an intent to bid on the project.

Publicly-traded BLS International Services Ltd (BLS), which had supplied technology for electronic visas to 17 countries partway through 2023 and provides biometric enrollment services for Nigerians living in the UK, was also there. Nagarro, global digital engineering company, has indicated interest, as has Mantra, a manufacturer of biometric products for India’s Aadhaar. Tata Consultancy Services, an international IT company, Wipro India Business, a part of Wipro Limited, a global end-to-end IT transformation, consulting and business process services provider, and Protean eGov Technologies Limited, which has extensive experience deploying digital public infrastructure (DPI), also attended the meeting. Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), which specializes in information communication technology and electronic surveillance, Electronic Media, which provides analytics and counter-drone technology in addition to digital media, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) an Indian public sector aerospace and defence electronics company were present too.

RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, Indian multinational Infosys Limited, Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications within India’s Ministry of Communications, and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., an Indian Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) which provides broadband and VPN services, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, officials highlighted that the participating companies clarified their proposed components for the Unique Digital ID project and addressed various questions regarding their proposals.

