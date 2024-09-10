FB pixel

Protean acknowledged for leadership in digital public infrastructure

DPI could boost economic growth of Global South countries 20-33%
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Protean acknowledged for leadership in digital public infrastructure
 

Protean Tech has been recognized for its contributions to the digital public infrastructure (DPI) sector at the 2024 Global Fintech Awards, thanks to its efforts to drive broad social and financial inclusion.

The company, which recently announced its intention to vie for a development and maintenance contract for the next iteration of India’s PAN database project, is developing infrastructure that enhances digital connectivity and security. Their tools are designed to meet the needs of diverse populations, making digital services more accessible and equitable.

DPI for inclusive societies

The importance of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in fostering safe and inclusive societies cannot be overstated. A report from Data Privacy Brasil underscores how DPI can be leveraged to create environments where data privacy and security are prioritized. The article delves into strategies for using DPI to promote safety and inclusivity, ensuring that digital advancements benefit all members of society, particularly the most vulnerable.

According to the UNDP report, equity involves ensuring fair and inclusive access to DPI. This goes beyond simply providing technology; it means making sure it is adaptable and easy to use for everyone, regardless of their background or resources. Since equity is a key principle in all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), prioritizing it in the design and implementation of DPI can help speed up progress toward these goals.

In practice, this means making sure that disadvantaged and vulnerable groups can benefit from inclusive and sustainable development. Inclusivity plays a vital role in promoting equity, such as through design choices that address challenges like identification issues or biometric failures.

Global south and the evolution of digital infrastructure

The significance of digital public infrastructure extends beyond individual companies. A recent analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) explores various approaches to DPI in the Global South. Their report emphasizes that digital technologies are a cornerstone of the modern economy, enabling companies, governments, and individuals to connect, conduct transactions, and access goods and services. A country’s digital ecosystem relies on DPI, which facilitates citizen-government interactions and supports economic activities.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), integrating DPI into the financial sector could boost the economic growth of Global South countries by 20–33 percent by 2030.

