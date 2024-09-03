Protean to bid for PAN 2.0, issues first dividend since IPO as shares rise

FB pixel

| Joel R. McConvey
Protean eGov Technologies will close Q3 2024 with a bang – and with a bid. CNBC reports that the Mumbai-based e-governance firm has announced its intention to vie for a development and maintenance contract for next iteration of India’s Personal Account Number (PAN) database project.

Suresh Sethi, managing director and CEO of Protean, says the company is uniquely positioned, since it provides all four facets of digital identity. He underscores the company’s extensive capabilities in taxation, pension and digital identity provisioning, and notes that the company acts as a service provider to UIDAI, supporting Aadhaar with e-signatures, e-KYC and e-authentication, as well as managing the PAN database and offering online PAN validation services.

Protean’s shares have risen 134 percent over the last year, as the company introduces a suite of new offerings, including the Protean RISE API marketplace, KYC solutions tailored for the BFSI sector and the eSignPro documentation product. Its future plans include venturing into digital commerce with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and exploring opportunities in education, health and agriculture verticals “at the application level.”

Product releases expected to continue boosting margins

For shareholders, Protean has set a record date for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year ending March 31 2024. Per ET Now, it is the firm’s first dividend since its initial IPO listing. The firm expects the number to grow in 2024/25, with growth driven by product launches. Sethi says the firm’s new offerings are “designed to enhance our infrastructure and are expected to improve margins and overall financial performance in the coming quarters.”

The company has fixed Friday, September 6, 2024, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

If that weren’t enough, Protean also claimed the award for Best Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) at the 2024 Global Fintech Awards (GFF). A release on its website says the honor “highlights the company’s leadership in the DPI sector and validates its commitment to building for billions and its goal of advancing broad social and financial inclusion.”

Inclusion was also on the agenda at ID4Africa, where Protean made a presentation on its significant role in developing the India Stack and explaining how the Stack can inspire African growth using critical components of digital public infrastructure.

