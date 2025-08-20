Pre-qualification bid documents for Sri Lanka digital ID tender due this week

The selected bidders of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for selecting a vendor to implement the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) system will be in Sri Lanka by the end of September, confirmed digital ministry officials.

They said the bidders will assess the scope, have meetings with the relevant stakeholders with regard to the SL-UDI implementation.

The National Institute For Smart Government (NISG) on Behalf Of The Government of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Ministry of Digital Economy, issued the RFP for the master systems integrator, and submission of pre-qualification bid documents has been extended to the end of this week. The RFP is specifically for an Indian company, displaying a deepening of Indo-Lanka digital ties and strategic collaboration.

The Joint Project Management Committee (JPMC) for the SL-UDI has had many meetings to oversee the project’s progress, with participation from representatives of the Sri Lankan government, the Indian High Commission, and other stakeholders, Digital Ministry officials said.

The master systems integrator will be in charge of integrating the MOSIP platform with Sri Lanka’s existing digital infrastructure and will deploy biometric enrollment and authentication systems.

India is procuring a master systems integrator to integrate the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) for the SL-UDI. The RFP outlines minimum technical requirements for four categories of components: the system software solution, hosting infrastructure, field infrastructure and enrollment centers, the latter two of which both include biometric registration kits.

The Sri Lankan government will seek a local managed service provider after the integrator’s role is completed for continuous enhancement, operations and maintenance of the SL-UDI systems and related processes. More on the role of the local service provider can be found here (6.1 Transition and Exit Strategy).

