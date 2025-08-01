FB pixel

Sri Lanka prioritizes global standards in biometrics infrastructure drive: official

Legal basis for iris biometrics collection coming soon
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Sri Lanka’s biometric hardware infrastructure will be compliant with international standards, encompassing a set of processes, a top official says.

“The Sri Lanka unique digital ID and biometric infrastructures that are used for deduplication are compliant with international standards,” Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, chief advisor to the President on digital economy, told Biometric Update recently. Deduplication is checking biometrics registered against all existing records to ensure a citizen’s uniqueness. Wijayasuriya mentioned that biometric collection with an authentication device will also be based on standards. “The biometrics infrastructure will be compliant and up to international standards, which is part of the tender requirement for Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital ID,” he explained, underscoring the mature set of standards in the biometric hardware that are being procured.

“The authentication equipment is something that we are eyeing very seriously.”

The national digital identity, or SL-UDI, is expected to roll out near the beginning of 2026.

Sri Lanka is implementing a new system that converts biometric data into a non-reversible cryptographic hash, similar to general cryptographic hashing. This hash value created can be compared to verify the identity of the subject. Sanjaya Karunasena, director of ICTA, emphasized the importance of data security in citizen data capture and storage, stating that biometric-backed digital identity provides a reliable, robust identity system in cyberspace. Multiple security testing gates will be applied before public use to ensure security guarantees, in part through a dedicated digital ID sandbox environment. Biometric technology will be used to prevent unauthorized access and protect user data. Each individual will have a digital locker with their important data.

The country is integrating horizontal infrastructures like Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to enhance broadband and connectivity, fostering an inclusive digital economy. Fingerprints and face biometrics will be initially collected, while iris data will be collected in the future. The provisions for collecting iris data in the Act have been amended and will be tabled in Parliament soon.

