MOSIP team in Sri Lanka to run tests on digital ID platform

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
A team from MOSIP (Modular Open-Source Identity Platform) has travelled from India to Sri Lanka to test the minimum viable product on the digital ID management platform, a top source says.

“We wanted to make sure that the environment, along with the other conditions, is right to launch the MOSIP. The minimum viable product testing was extensive, and the high security biometrics for the digital ID will also go through testing,” an Information Communication Technology Agency Sri Lanka official said. MOSIP offers countries modular and open-source technology to build and own their national identity systems.

The official also notes that since the MOSIP platform is designed to be a foundational identity system, the testing done focused on the core elements needed for a basic identity management platform. He also said the testing was for functionality and early validation. “The testing included features needed for the identity system to function, such as registration, verification and authentication,” he said. The testing was not to provide a complete solution, validate expectations and get insights about user needs and preferences, he says, but rather as the first step in a constant process of development and improvement.

Sri Lanka’s Digital Economic Ministry is prioritizing cloud, digital ID, and bus and train tickets as high-priority projects. The ministry will analyze gaps in the current system and implement the MOSIP grant from India to revamp the digital ID system, the official added further.

He said the ICTA has taken learnings from countries which have implemented MOSIP. The agency has still not finalized the rollout plan for MOSIP, the official says, as it is important for the government at large to be confident about the platform before beginning consultations with relevant authorities on the rollout.

The government is also about to begin taking bids for a MOSIP system integrator.

