Sri Lanka readies security testing of biometric hardware

Data collection to be executed in a controlled environment
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
The initial testing of the biometric hardware the Sri Lankan government procured recently will be done in a couple of weeks, top officials said.

Part of the 700 units procured will be tested in a controlled environment, Sanjay Karunasena, Director of the Information Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), told Biometric Update on Monday. “We need at least one more month to have a better perspective on the go-ahead,” he said.

Biometric-backed digital identity offers a reliable, robust identity system in cyberspace, he added. “Multiple security testing gates ensure security, and biometrics are translated into a hash. This technology prevents unauthorized access and protects user data, with each individual having a digital locker.”

This development comes as Sri Lanka and India signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on sharing successful digital solutions for digital transformation. The partnership aims to exchange experiences and technologies related to digital public infrastructure, particularly India’s India Stack. The MoU was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka. India has committed $5.4 million in grant support for Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital Identity Project.

A Joint Working Group on the Digital Economy has also been set up. Technical discussions on the implementation of DigiLocker in Sri Lanka are ongoing. While UPI Payments was launched in Sri Lanka last year for the ease of payments for Indian tourists, India is now looking at extending the use of UPI digital payments for the benefit of both countries, officials said.

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS