Credence ID joins MOSIP’s technology partner, system integrator list

Credence ID says it has completed a rigorous evaluation process which now qualifies it as a MOSIP Technology Partner and System Integrator.

In a recent announcement, the biometrics and digital ID verification provider said the evaluation tested and vetted its ability to “setup, customize, and deliver MOSIP’s open-source foundational digital ID system.”

The System Integrator status means that Credence ID will be able to accompany governments engaged in the implementing of foundational national digital ID systems based on MOSIP.

Such support includes planning, deployment and maintenance thanks to Credence ID’s portfolio of biometric hardware and software capable of delivering “an end-to-end digital first digital ID system.”

“Our partnership with MOSIP aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver trusted and accessible identity solutions globally. MOSIP’s open-source approach is transforming digital identity implementation, and we are proud to contribute our expertize to this dynamic ecosystem,” Credence ID CEO Bruce Hanson said after the qualification.

“Together, we empower governments not only with advanced technology but also with a foundational building block for their digital public infrastructure.”

According to Credence ID, joining that ecosystem of MOSIP matters because it offers a platform for a “vendor-neutral, interoperable, and inclusive identity system that respects privacy, promotes trust, and ensures long-term sustainability.”

This makes MOSIP the most widely used foundational technology upon which to build a national digital ID system, with 11 countries currently on nationwide MOSIP-based ID programs implementation.

MOSIP has been building an ecosystem of technology partners and system integrators to facilitate foundational ID system rollouts and operations for countries in a cost-effective and inclusive manner. Credence ID joins the likes of Tech5 and Zetes on that list. But there are other categories of partners MOSIP has, such as Device, Credentials and Authentication and Verification partners who all pass different certification tests.

Credence ID attended MOSIP Connect 2025 in the Philippines in March where the platform gathered its network of technology partners, system integrators and others to advance the MOSIP-powered inclusive digital ID narrative through collaborative efforts.

