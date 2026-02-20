In conversation at MOSIP Connect 2026: Biometric Update Podcast

Biometric Update was on the ground at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco this month, to observe and report on the latest developments around the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP).

Nations providing status updates from the event include Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. Brownfield implementations received more focus, as new developments build on prior deployments of digital identity across Africa. But the foundational principles of MOSIP and its democratic vision of digital identity remained high on the agenda, as young entrepreneurs participated in a hackathon and presented fresh takes on high impact use cases for digital ID.

This episode of the Biometric Update Podcast comes to you from the floor of MOSIP Connect 2026, thanks to Biometric Update Managing Editor Chris Burt, who was live on the scene in Rabat. In conversations with Andrew Musoke of CMU Africa and Digvijay Kanwar of Next Biometrics, Chris takes the temperature on issues like inclusion, biometrics, interoperability and more.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 22:08

