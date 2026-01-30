FB pixel

Alan Goode talks biometric physical access control on Biometric Update Podcast

New report on BIOPACS shows rosy picture for face biometrics in physical security
| Joel R. McConvey
Alan Goode talks biometric physical access control on Biometric Update Podcast
 

The latest market forecast report from Goode Intelligence focuses on biometric physical access control systems, or BIOPACS. It’s a first for Goode, and it covers key modalities, adoption trends, and a six-year market forecast covering users, devices and revenue – which is expected to reach $16.31 billion by 2031. 

The increasing adoption of biometrics for physical security, says Alan Goode, chief market analyst for Goode Intelligence, is being driven in part by the mass availability and affordability of reliable technology.

“I think a number of factors – commoditization of sensors and the pricing and lessons learned from other sectors, specifically border control – has meant that biometrics have been more widely deployed now, and it’s on the roadmap of suppliers in terms of access control solution providers. ”

For years, affordable sensor tech mainly supported the fingerprint modality. Goode notes that “you can go out on Amazon now and buy a fingerprint sensor in a door lock or in a padlock for under 40 dollars.”

But fingerprints are giving way to faces, as contactless, friction-free facial biometric technology becomes more viable for access control.

“We’re seeing this a lot in APAC, specifically China and South America, where, specifically with facial biometrics or facial-based physical access control solutions, face becomes the primary factor or credential, and it often leads to a tokenless kind of access control. There’s no card, you just, you know, walk up to the camera.”

“I think there’s probably an inflection point in possibly the next two, three years where we’ll see face become the dominant modality in biometric physical access control.”

You can purchase the Goode Intelligence Biometric Physical Access Control Market & Technology Analysis & Forecasts 2026-2031 here.

Runtime: 23:13

