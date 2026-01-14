FB pixel

Salto brings biometric smart locks to North America

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Salto brings biometric smart locks to North America
 

The U.S. and Canada are about to receive a new European competitor in the access control space. Spain-based Salto Systems is bringing its facial biometrics-based electronic access products to the North American market.

More specifically, the firm plans to offer the Salto XS4, a smart lock that only requires the user’s face as a credential to grant access, which was first launched last year. This product eliminates the need for physical keys or keycards and allows faster and easier deployment, according to the company.

The expansion to North America comes just as the company is celebrating its 25th birthday. Salto says that its technology is now used by 40 million people every day on 10 million access points in over 40,000 locations across the world.

The firm has had a busy 2025, opening a new business unit in Lithuania as part of its European expansion. It also launched four new products, which, aside from the Salto XS4, include a smart door intercom named Salto XS Com, the XS4 One S keypad for entering PINs and the XS4 Eco Lock for cabinets and lockers.

In parallel, the company has been pushing a physical identity and access management (PIAM) product called Salto IDM.

In April, it also presented the Salto Homelok, a smart access platform for residential buildings. The firm also offers a smart lock for homes named DLok.

Salto is a part of the Salto Wecosystem, which also includes the Gantner brand, covering smart identification, access, cashless payment and locker solutions, and Vintia, which provides ticketing, booking, management and payment products.

Salto Systems has previously acquired face biometrics companies TouchByte and Cognitec.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK ETA, eVISA milestones position Entrust to expand citizen identity footprint

The UK’s Electronic Travel Authorization system and eVISA is backed of Entrust’s Citizen Identity Orchestration solution and scaling successfully, according…

 

Starmer ‘shifts position’ on Australian-style social media legislation for UK

As the UK government appears to pare down its national digital ID plan, it is simultaneously warming to the idea…

 

MagicCube secures $10m to expand into biometrics and IDV 

Californian company MagicCube has raised $10 million in new funding to accelerate its push beyond tap-to-phone payments and into biometrics,…

 

Incognia cites incumbents’ fraud failures as driver of 300% growth spike

Revenues are up 300 percent for Incognia on a year-over-year basis, the company says in an announcement suggesting the surge…

 

New York looks at biometric age verification to curb underage sports gambling

The governor of New York State is considering regulating online sports betting with requirements for biometric age checks. In her…

 

Montana allows US mDLs for traffic stops, launches verifier app for police

A driver’s license can be useful for proving one’s age or identity, but most people carry them in case they…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events