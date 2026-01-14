Salto brings biometric smart locks to North America

The U.S. and Canada are about to receive a new European competitor in the access control space. Spain-based Salto Systems is bringing its facial biometrics-based electronic access products to the North American market.

More specifically, the firm plans to offer the Salto XS4, a smart lock that only requires the user’s face as a credential to grant access, which was first launched last year. This product eliminates the need for physical keys or keycards and allows faster and easier deployment, according to the company.

The expansion to North America comes just as the company is celebrating its 25th birthday. Salto says that its technology is now used by 40 million people every day on 10 million access points in over 40,000 locations across the world.

The firm has had a busy 2025, opening a new business unit in Lithuania as part of its European expansion. It also launched four new products, which, aside from the Salto XS4, include a smart door intercom named Salto XS Com, the XS4 One S keypad for entering PINs and the XS4 Eco Lock for cabinets and lockers.

In parallel, the company has been pushing a physical identity and access management (PIAM) product called Salto IDM.

In April, it also presented the Salto Homelok, a smart access platform for residential buildings. The firm also offers a smart lock for homes named DLok.

Salto is a part of the Salto Wecosystem, which also includes the Gantner brand, covering smart identification, access, cashless payment and locker solutions, and Vintia, which provides ticketing, booking, management and payment products.

Salto Systems has previously acquired face biometrics companies TouchByte and Cognitec.

