RecFaces integrates face biometrics with Genetec to enhance access control

Face biometrics software from RecFaces is now integrated with the Genetec Security Center to enhance the security, efficiency and automation of physical access control and identity verification.

RecFaces’ Id-Gate solution provides facial recognition software that the company says can be easily synchronized across Access Control Systems (ACSs) from various suppliers. It also supports GDPR compliance, according to the company announcement.

The integration enables bi-directional profile synchronization for real-time updates without manual data entry, with changes made in Id-Gate passed immediately into the Genetec system. Identity verification with face biometrics is immediate, and combines with security protocols for real-time access control.

The tie-up also helps with advanced reporting and activity logs for regulatory compliance and incident investigation, and supports multi-factor authentication for further security. Functionality continues offline to avoid disruptions, with data synched once network connectivity is reestablished.

Overall, RecFaces says it creates a more robust and reliable biometric authentication system without disrupting existing workflows.

“With the integration of Id-Gate into Genetec Security Centre, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing secure, efficient, and automated biometric solutions,” says Tamara Morozova, CEO of RecFaces. “This collaboration not only streamlines access control but also empowers security teams with real-time monitoring and advanced authentication capabilities.”

RecFaces suggests the Genetec Security Center-integrated Id-Gate for enterprise facilities, critical infrastructure and public venues. The company also recently hosted a webinar on the use of face biometrics in APAC airports together with another security hardware vendor, Bosch.

