FB pixel

RecFaces integrates face biometrics with Genetec to enhance access control

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
RecFaces integrates face biometrics with Genetec to enhance access control
 

Face biometrics software from RecFaces is now integrated with the Genetec Security Center to enhance the security, efficiency and automation of physical access control and identity verification.

RecFaces’ Id-Gate solution provides facial recognition software that the company says can be easily synchronized across Access Control Systems (ACSs) from various suppliers. It also supports GDPR compliance, according to the company announcement.

The integration enables bi-directional profile synchronization for real-time updates without manual data entry, with changes made in Id-Gate passed immediately into the Genetec system. Identity verification with face biometrics is immediate, and combines with security protocols for real-time access control.

The tie-up also helps with advanced reporting and activity logs for regulatory compliance and incident investigation, and supports multi-factor authentication for further security. Functionality continues offline to avoid disruptions, with data synched once network connectivity is reestablished.

Overall, RecFaces says it creates a more robust and reliable biometric authentication system without disrupting existing workflows.

“With the integration of Id-Gate into Genetec Security Centre, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing secure, efficient, and automated biometric solutions,” says Tamara Morozova, CEO of RecFaces. “This collaboration not only streamlines access control but also empowers security teams with real-time monitoring and advanced authentication capabilities.”

RecFaces suggests the Genetec Security Center-integrated Id-Gate for enterprise facilities, critical infrastructure and public venues. The company also recently hosted a webinar on the use of face biometrics in APAC airports together with another security hardware vendor, Bosch.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google joins age assurance market as Wallet use cases, availability expand

Google has unveiled a slate of changes to enable age assurance and identity verification with its digital wallet in more…

 

UK Children’s Commissioner calls for ban on ‘nudify’ AI apps

The UK Children’s Commissioner is calling for a total ban on apps that use generative AI tools to create sexually…

 

Digital access to social security number promises speed but worries users

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is introducing a new feature that allows individuals with a my Social Security account to…

 

Financial institutions center identity verification in inclusion and expansion drive

Across the world there is a drive to expand financial inclusion so that more people can have access to banking…

 

Incognia ID transcends traditional device fingerprinting with location behavior tech

A release from location identity services provider Incognia announces the launch of Incognia ID, which “combines device intelligence and location…

 

Regula photospectral document scanner marks ‘conceptual shift’ in border control

As border control becomes an increasingly central political issue in North America and Europe, and border security agencies face staffing…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events