Alcatraz facial biometric system tested at Honolulu airport for restricted-area access

| Lu-Hai Liang
The expansion of biometrics across U.S. aviation infrastructure continues apace, with airports deploying such technology to modernize their systems. But the latest goes beyond the usual passenger vector.

A facial biometric authentication system developed by Alcatraz has undergone operational testing at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the National Safe Skies Alliance.

The system, known as Rock X, uses facial recognition to control physical access to secure areas. Safe Skies, a non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, evaluates security technologies under live airport conditions to assess detection capabilities, reliability and maintainability.

The testing of Rock X, however, reflects growing interest in extending biometric authentication to workforce and restricted-area access.

“Facial authentication for access control helps airports strengthen assurance at worker access points while reducing friction for authorized staff,” says Tina D’Agostin, Alcatraz’s CEO.

“Airports are already using biometrics at scale for passenger processing, so they are well placed to extend this transformative technology to employee and restricted-area access.”

Alcatraz says its system incorporates opt-in enrollment and encrypted biometric templates, with audit features designed to align with data protection regulations such as GDPR and U.S. state privacy laws.

The evaluation report, titled “SSDA—24–029 Alcatraz AI Rock Facial Recognition Biometric Access Control System,” is available to qualified airport personnel through the Homeland Security Information Network.

