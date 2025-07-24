Alcatraz introduces over a dozen new capabilities in latest round of updates

Biometric authentication company Alcatraz is bringing new updates to its face scanning devices, as well as its software platform.

Overall, the changes include over a dozen new capabilities for customers, including those operating in corporate campuses, high-security industries and critical infrastructure, the company says in a release. Alcatraz has been working with companies such as Convergint and CBORD to bring its products to corporate clients and the education sector.

The Rock facial authentication security and access control system will receive tailgating detection built directly into the device, eliminating the need for separate sensors. The new Rock X device will also enable two-way voice communication at the door.

The company is also introducing features such as face-only access for trusted individuals, such as VIPs or high-clearance personnel, while enforcing two-factor authentication (2FA) for everyone else. Biometric matching can now be restricted to pre-enrolled cardholders, making it opt-in, while customers will be able to use their own DocuSign accounts for biometric consent.

In addition, the company is bringing more support for RightCrowd PIAM and on-prem web enrollment with SMTP control, as well as improvements to visitor management, security event logging, reader group persistence and real-time provisioning visibility.

The full updates will be available on July 28th.

The new features are aimed at demonstrating that Alcatraz’s system can evolve according to the customer’s security strategy and the challenges of physical access, says Vince Gaydarzhiev, the company’s founder and president.

“This release shows how our architecture scales intelligently while continuing to simplify life for administrators, integrators, and end users,” says Gaydarzhiev.

The Cupertino, California-headquartered company also says that the updates will strengthen its position as a Facial Authentication as a Service (FAaaS).

Article Topics

access control | Alcatraz AI | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | visitor management