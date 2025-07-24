FB pixel

Alcatraz introduces over a dozen new capabilities in latest round of updates

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Alcatraz introduces over a dozen new capabilities in latest round of updates
 

Biometric authentication company Alcatraz is bringing new updates to its face scanning devices, as well as its software platform.

Overall, the changes include over a dozen new capabilities for customers, including those operating in corporate campuses, high-security industries and critical infrastructure, the company says in a release. Alcatraz has been working with companies such as Convergint and CBORD to bring its products to corporate clients and the education sector.

The Rock facial authentication security and access control system will receive tailgating detection built directly into the device, eliminating the need for separate sensors. The new Rock X device will also enable two-way voice communication at the door.

The company is also introducing features such as face-only access for trusted individuals, such as VIPs or high-clearance personnel, while enforcing two-factor authentication (2FA) for everyone else. Biometric matching can now be restricted to pre-enrolled cardholders, making it opt-in, while customers will be able to use their own DocuSign accounts for biometric consent.

In addition, the company is bringing more support for RightCrowd PIAM and on-prem web enrollment with SMTP control, as well as improvements to visitor management, security event logging, reader group persistence and real-time provisioning visibility.

The full updates will be available on July 28th.

The new features are aimed at demonstrating that Alcatraz’s system can evolve according to the customer’s security strategy and the challenges of physical access, says Vince Gaydarzhiev, the company’s founder and president.

“This release shows how our architecture scales intelligently while continuing to simplify life for administrators, integrators, and end users,” says Gaydarzhiev.

The Cupertino, California-headquartered company also says that the updates will strengthen its position as a Facial Authentication as a Service (FAaaS).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deepfake detection firms unveil €5M funding round, anti-spoof tool and new CTO

Deepfake detection firms are growing and adapting, as the threat of AI-generated synthetic and manipulated media continues to increase. IndentifAI…

 

Suprema face biometric access control devices get early EU certification

Biometric access control devices from Suprema are now certified to the European Union’s CE Radio Equipment Directive (RED), the first…

 

Age assurance laws for social media heading to US Supreme Court

U.S. regulators are increasingly targeting social media. The recent Supreme Court opinion in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton validated age…

 

New Jersey gives Motor Vehicle Commission 44 months to issue mDLs

New Jersey is getting mobile driver’s licenses and digital IDs for non-motorists, with Governor Phil Murphy signing a bill for…

 

UK age verification is here: Ofcom set to begin enforcing Online Safety Act

The age assurance bell is tolling in the UK, where the Online Safety Act is set to take effect. The…

 

Australia contracts Unisys and Idemia border biometrics for 3 years, $17M

A new Enterprise Biometric Identification System (EBIS) supplied by partners Unisys and Idemia is now live for use by Australia’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events