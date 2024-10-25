Alcatraz AI taps distribution channel to grow biometric security footprint

Following the launch of its Rock X facial authentication security and access control system, Alcatraz AI has announced partnerships with both Convergint and CBORD.

Convergint brings Rock X to enterprise clients

Alcatraz AI’s new partnership with Convergint, a systems integrator, is set to see the delivery of facial authentication access control to the company’s enterprise clients around the world. The collaboration integrates Alcatraz AI’s face biometrics system, Rock X, into Convergint’s security technology, aiming to streamline secure access in corporate and industrial settings.

Convergint, which provides electronic security, cybersecurity, and safety systems for businesses, will now offer Rock X to its clients, expanding its lineup with a tool designed to improve secure entry by reducing the need for physical access credentials.

“As Alcatraz AI continues to expand its partner network, we seek opportunities to work with organizations that prioritize safety, security, and privacy just as highly as we do,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.

“Convergint is a leader in this area, and we are pleased to work with them. Their leadership in cybersecurity and focus on excellent customer service ensures a successful partnership as we deliver frictionless access control through facial authentication on a global scale.”

Rock X uses artificial intelligence to authenticate users in real-time, employing 3D facial mapping and neural networks to verify identities efficiently.

“Partnerships with companies like Alcatraz AI empower Convergint to stay ahead in the evolving security landscape,” adds Joe Young, vice president global partner development and strategic alliances at Convergint.

CBORD strengthens campus security

Alcatraz AI’s collaboration with CBORD is similarly set to enable improved security in educational and healthcare environments, where managing access and verifying identity are critical for both safety and operational efficiency. The collaboration aims to enhance campus safety by integrating Alcatraz AI’s face biometrics and tailgate detection technology with CBORD’s campus access systems.

Through this partnership, Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology will streamline entry for students, staff, and visitors across various campus facilities, including dining areas, athletic venues, and restricted research or IT spaces, with a touchless access system.

“Expanding our innovative solutions to more institutions and facilities adheres to our mission of making the world a safer and more secure place. We look forward to working together to demonstrate how Rock X enables frictionless access control that integrates with existing security operations, and alleviates challenges for administrators, managers, and users, alike,” D’Agostin notes.

Alcatraz AI’s Rock X will also play a key role in the partnership. The company notes that Rock X is designed to work indoors and outdoors to provide biometric security and access control.

“CBORD’s mission is to provide the most innovative, convenient technology solutions for higher education and healthcare campuses,” adds Dan Park, CBORD’s president and CEO.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Alcatraz AI to give customers the best in seamless facial authentication and access control. This partnership enables us to offer enhanced security and improved operational efficiency, resulting in a safer, more engaging environment for students, patients, visitors, and staff.”

Both partnerships highlight a trend toward leveraging AI for security purposes, with facial authentication emerging as a tool for contactless access.

Article Topics

access control | Alcatraz AI | biometric authentication | biometrics | distribution | face biometrics | facial authentication | VAR