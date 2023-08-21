Mobile IDs find their way to US universities

Digital IDs are spreading from campus to campus with the help of HID Global. Universities across the United States have found a solution for students that keep losing their student IDs – putting them on their phones.

Clemson University in South Carolina will enable students, faculty and staff to add their IDs to Apple Wallet with the help of identity solution provider HID Global. Starting this fall, students can access campus buildings, purchase meals and use services such as printing just by swiping their Apple Watches or iPhones. HID says all student ID cards built with its Seos credential technology now support storage in Apple Wallets.

The contactless student IDs will be supported with HID’s iClass SE and HID Omnikey readers as well as protected by two-factor authentication, the company says in a release.

HID scored another win at the University of Kentucky where it plans to work with U.S. campus software maker Cbord to introduce student IDs into Apple and Android phones. Students will be able to use Cbord’s mobile ID app to link their mobile student IDs called WildCard, the university announced.

In May this year, the Texas-headquartered firm, owned by Swedish conglomerate Assa Abloy, launched its Origo Technology Partner Program focused on mobile ID and authentication solutions. Among its first participants are access control companies such as Smart Spaces and Witco.

HID Global also published a report this year exploring how businesses are adopting biometrics and digital identity for access management.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | HID Global | identity document | identity verification | schools