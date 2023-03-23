FB pixel

Three in five organizations will soon use biometrics, but perception problems persist

HID Global reports on state of security and identity
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News
Three in five organizations will soon use biometrics, but perception problems persist
 

Biometrics and digital identity for cloud-based access management are joining the mainstream as a way to secure hybrid workplaces, a report from HID Global indicates.

The 30-page ‘2023 State of Security and Identity’ report identifies five trends shaping security and identity this year, from supply chain issues, to increased focus on sustainability, and the relationship between hybrid work and cloud-based access management. Ever-faster adoption of digital ID and contactless biometrics are the other two.

HID polled more than 2,700 people, just over half of them partners and the rest end-users of the company’s technology, with organizations of various sizes from small businesses to large enterprises, to inform the report.

Company executives discussed the findings in a webinar this week.

Four in five are still working in a hybrid model, and two-thirds of those surveyed say MFA or passwordless authentication is the most important technology for the transition that marks the future of work. This change is driving cloud-based access management into the mainstream, HID says.

HID found that 43 percent of government agencies are planning to use IDaaS in the near future.

A solid majority (59 percent) of organizations plan to use, or at least test biometrics in the next five years. The others are more likely smaller organizations, explains Lena Abdelahad VP of HID’s IAM authentication business.

Abdelahad notes that FIDO growth is helping push MFA and passwordless adoption, and layering in behavioral biometrics to increase security is a growth area for the industry.

Asked by Biometric Update about the understanding organizations have of how to utilize newer technologies with more complex architecture, Abdelahad says most businesses are not used to thinking in terms of technology layers.

“I do see us having to come and serve as a trusted advisor to help organizations navigate those complexities or misperceived complexities around, let’s say, the regulations, or the deployment, or the use cases,” she says.

Asked if there is a skills gap holding back adoption, Abdelahad emphasized the need “dislodge some of those misperceptions to really help them get to their business goals and their security goals.”

The availability of mobile devices and sustainability goals are each driving adoption of mobile authentication, according to Sanjit Bardhan, head of the global mobile business for HID’s physical access control solutions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics