Details of HID tech partner program for mobile solutions revealed

HID Global has named several of the first participants in its Origo Technology Partner Program, which is focused on developing mobile-enabled solutions. According to HID, the program helps technology partners meet their customers’ needs faster and more efficiently.

“When HID Mobile Access was introduced more than a decade ago, smartphones weren’t as ubiquitous as they are today, and much has advanced in the mobile technology space,” explains Sanjit Bardhan, the vice president and head of mobile at HID.

The company says the new program addresses the changing security landscape, regulatory demands and privacy concerns to provide tech partners with tools for innovation and increased market share in a digital-first world.

The HID 2023 State of Security and Identity Report shows the increasing prevalence of digital IDs and mobile authentication. The popularity of digital wallets from big companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple has created many new opportunities and potential uses.

HID claims its Origo Technology Partner Program provides organizations with a platform to design, test and market products that integrate through HID Origo via APIs and SDKs. This cloud-based platform offers a secure infrastructure with high levels of data and privacy protection.

Smart Spaces, a company that provides smart building technology worldwide, has partnered with HID to create an employee badge for Apple Wallet at 22 Bishopsgate, a newly built skyscraper in London. By combining Smart Spaces’ and HID’s technology, customers can securely access the building via Apple Wallet.

According to Dan Drogman, the CEO of Smart Spaces, the company partnered with HID because of its secure integration platform and continuous innovation.

“We are proud to be an HID Elite Partner deploying our market-leading technology together for some of the world’s most exciting developments,” says Dan Drogman, the CEO of Smart Spaces.

Besides Smart Spaces, Witco, an all-in-one app centralizing services for workplace and co-living experience, has partnered with HID through the program.

Dorian Van Bever, the VP of Partnerships at Witco, says the company partnered with HID because of its mobile credentials, widespread global presence, innovative and tech-focused approach and versatile yet scalable product that makes controlling access to office premises easier.

“We are excited to be partnering with HID, particularly considering their technological lead with Apple Wallet and other new and emerging technologies,” Van Bever says.

HID Global made headlines last month when its multispectral fingerprint biometric scanners passed an independent assessment to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 2 standard. Lumidigm V-Series scanners, using multispectral imaging (MSI) technology to capture surface and subsurface data, successfully blocked 100 percent of attack attempts with fake fingers, meeting the 99 percent success rate requirement for conformance. The assessment was verified and confirmed by iBeta Quality Assurance.

