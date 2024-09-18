FB pixel

Alcatraz AI launching upgraded Rock with boosted biometric privacy

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Alcatraz AI launching upgraded Rock with boosted biometric privacy
 

Biometric access control company Alcatraz AI is coming out with a new product, highlighting both its privacy features and physical robustness – even in extreme weather conditions.

Originally announced in April, the Rock X facial recognition security and access control system results from collaborating with AI vision company Paravision. The product will be launched at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference in Florida from September 23rd to 25th.

The Rock X is IP66 water and dust-resistant, can be mounted flat on turnstiles and is designed to work in both complete darkness and intense sunlight with a range of 0 to 120,000 lux. It can also withstand temperatures from -40 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 to 66 degrees Celsius).

“We know that outdoor security poses challenging obstacles – that’s why we’ve designed Rock X to be highly durable and able to withstand harsh conditions and physical impact,” says the company’s CEO Tina D’Agostin.

Another highlight of the product is its approach towards privacy which includes encrypting and anonymizing data. The Californian company published a webinar last week detailing its compliance with biometric privacy laws such as BIPA and GDPR.

“All of our data is run through a one-way algorithm […] and you cannot use that information for anything,” said Blaine Frederick, Alcatraz AI’s vice president of product, during an online event on “Ensuring Compliance: New Trends in Biometric Privacy.”

The Alcatraz Rock system scans the user in 3D and converts it into a secure digital profile using AES256 encryption. The profile represents the user as data rather than a visual image and is linked to the user’s badge ID in the access system without exposing any personal information, the company says.

The access control system also needs to use a secure protocol such as OSDP instead of other non-secure protocols like Wiegand since that will reduce the overall level of security for the system. Finally, it’s important to anonymize the data in the face biometrics system, explains Frederick.

“In the Alcatraz system, the only identifier that we have between the biometric information and the user is just the badge number,” he says.”We never have anything like first names or last names. In fact, in our system, when you look up a profile, all you see is badge number.”

The system is also designed to keep profiles up to date with the help of machine learning and computer vision which detects weight, facial hair, or other changes.

“We want to eliminate the need to re-enroll,” Frederick says.” Some systems do not use a profile template that changes over time and in these cases, what you’ll see is a degradation of system performance as people change.”

Alcatraz AI has also put together a privacy playbook detailing privacy laws, best practices and examples of creating a privacy policy.

The Rock access control system was recently deployed in the Scott Data Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BixeLab highlights need for proactive security measures in ID fraud update

Real-time face swapping has been found among romance scams being perpetrated from Nigeria, and is described in the latest I.D….

 

ICE to award contract to field more NEC fingerprint capture devices

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to award a firm fixed price delivery order under the First Source II…

 

Outdated biometric liveness tests create ‘false sense of security,’ FaceTec argues

Biometrics are replacing legacy knowledge-based authentication for remote and unsupervised authentication scenarios. But the latest liveness detection report from FaceTec…

 

Instagram tightens rules for teens with Yoti age estimation

Tightening regulations and clenching fists around age verification for social media have prompted Instagram to introduce a new account category…

 

France, Germany, Netherlands not ready for EES: report

The European Union’s upcoming biometric border scheme is likely to face more delays. France, Germany and the Netherlands have written…

 

RecFaces features face biometrics security software on Indian tour

RecFaces, in collaboration with Startologic, conducted a three-day Project Day event series showcasing its facial recognition products, Id-Guard and Id-Gate….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events