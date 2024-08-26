Businesses increasingly turn to biometrics for physical access and visitor management

According to the 2024 State of Physical Access Control Report by HID Global, the proportion of businesses using biometrics for physical access control has increased from 30 percent two years ago to 39 percent. About 23 percent of the survey participants identify biometrics as one of the top three technology trends influencing the broader access control industry in the coming years.

However, a recent survey has highlighted growing concerns among employees about the use of biometric technologies in the workplace, citing issues related to data security, privacy, and the potential misuse of immutable biometric information. Industry experts say transparency and education are key to alleviating these concerns as the adoption of physical biometric access and visitor management systems for businesses continues to grow.

Addressing employee concerns over privacy and trust

A recent survey conducted by the CBC’s “Cost of Living” program found that a significant number of employees are wary of the expansion of biometric technologies in their workplaces. Concerns range from the potential hacking of biometric databases to how their personal data might be used without their consent. “People are worried about where their information is stored and how secure it is,” said one respondent. “They are also concerned about what happens if the data is stolen or if it is sold to third parties.”

The reluctance to embrace biometrics is often rooted in privacy concerns. Unlike passwords or key cards, biometric data is inherently personal and cannot be changed if compromised. For many employees, this raises significant concerns about what employers might do with such sensitive information. There is also a lack of transparency regarding how companies manage and store biometric data, leading to fears that it could be accessed by unauthorized parties or used for surveillance.

Additionally, some employees feel coerced into using biometric systems, fearing repercussions or discrimination if they refuse to participate. In workplaces where biometrics are mandatory, employees may feel their autonomy and rights are being undermined.

There is also a growing debate about the legal and ethical implications of biometric data collection. In many countries, there are few regulations governing how employers can collect, store, and use biometric information. This regulatory gap leaves many employees feeling unprotected and vulnerable to potential misuse. In some jurisdictions, employees have already begun to challenge these practices in court, arguing that biometric systems violate their privacy rights.

“Biometrics is becoming a normal, common use technology,” Mohammed Murad, vice president of global sales and business development at Iris ID, tells Security Management. “It’s not as much sci-fi now, but it becomes a privacy question as we are getting inundated by these privacy issues all over the place. People are concerned about that, ‘Hey, is this going to open another door of people invading my privacy?’”

Experts suggest that to address these concerns, employers need to be more transparent about their use of biometric technologies and implement robust safeguards to protect employees’ data. This includes informing employees about how their data will be used, stored, and protected from potential breaches. Employers should also offer alternatives for those who are uncomfortable with biometric systems to ensure no employee feels coerced.

Companies that prioritize transparency, consent, and data protection are more likely to gain employee trust and avoid backlash. However, without clear guidelines and protections, resistance to workplace biometrics is likely to grow.

“Education needs to be laid out very clearly and regularly that, ‘Look, biometrics is not an invasion of privacy,” adds Murad. “It’s providing an envelope of security for your privacy, it’s protecting it.’ I think that message is getting there, but it’s taking time.”

Several companies have recently introduced new physical access security technologies. Nabla Works has launched advanced facial recognition tools with anti-spoofing features for secure access across various applications, while Invixium has introduced a paperless visitor management system, IXM VISITOR, featuring biometric and QR code registrations and robust encryption for enhanced security.

Scott Data Center in Omaha, Nebraska, has deployed a facial authentication access control system called “The Rock” by Alcatraz AI to improve security and reduce tailgating, aligning with their high-security standards while Genetec announced its Security Center 5.12 received FICAM certification, meeting federal standards for access control, and offering flexibility through its open architecture.

Scott Data rolls out The Rock biometric security system

Scott Data, a data center facility based in Omaha, Nebraska, has recently upgraded its security measures by implementing a biometric authentication access control system developed by Alcatraz AI. The company is one of only 17 multi-tenant organizations in the United States to receive Tier III Certification in both design and facility from the uptime institute.

The Scott Data site includes a three-story office building and a 160,000 sq ft data center with a 20 MW onsite energy facility. Located in an area generally free from natural disasters, the facility is built to withstand winds of up to 200 miles per hour, providing resilience against tornadoes.

Scott Data is operated by the Suzanne and Walter Scott, Jr. Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports STEM scholarships at various universities and community colleges across the Midwest.

Alcatraz AI’s face biometric system, known as “The Rock,” offers a touchless facial authentication system that does not require integration with the existing access control system, avoiding significant licensing costs. Michael Romeo, Senior Systems Engineer at Scott Data, praised the new system’s ease of integration and user-friendly experience.

“Friction from using the fingerprint readers encouraged tailgating,” Romeo says, “but now, with the Rock in place, we can track tailgating alerts without a guard watching a screen for those events. We have six entry points into the building, so you can imagine that it is not easy for guards to watch each door 24/7. The Alcatraz Admin portal software now allows us to track these incidents and see a thumbnail image or go to the video feed from the Rock’s onboard camera.”

Nabla Works introduces facial recognition access offering

Nabla Works has launched a new range of facial recognition access tools designed for various applications, including employee access control, attendance tracking, and facility reception. The system enhances security with highly accurate facial recognition technology and improves convenience by removing the need for traditional authentication methods like IC cards or smartphones.

The facial recognition device from Nabla Works boasts a high authentication speed of 0.3 seconds or less and an accuracy rate of 99 percent or higher. It includes a biometric liveness detection function to prevent spoofing attempts using videos or images, ensuring both quick and secure access control. Additionally, a specialized software development kit (SDK) is available for seamless integration with external systems and user interface development.

Nabla Works also offers facial recognition access management software tailored to work with its devices. The software features a visually intuitive user interface, including a dashboard for managing devices, user privileges, and authentication history. It supports deployment in both on-premises and cloud environments and includes API and push notification capabilities to integrate with existing management systems and services.

Additionally, Nabla Works plans to release additional SDKs for facial recognition server software and clients, facial recognition camera modules, and facial recognition reception terminals.

Invixium launches new paperless visitor management platform

Invixium, a company specializing in biometric access control and workforce management, has introduced a new visitor management platform called IXM VISITOR. This feature is part of the updated software platform, IXM WEB 3.0, which aims to improve security and streamline the visitor registration process through a digital, paperless system.

IXM VISITOR includes a variety of new features designed to make visitor management more efficient and secure. The platform allows for different types of visitor registration, including pre-registration, walk-in registration, and online registration. It supports various types of credentials such as biometrics, QR codes, and digital cards via the IXM MOBILE app.

Additionally, the platform includes options for scheduling group visits, categorizing different types of visits, and managing access permissions. A new Visitor Watchlist/Blacklist function has been introduced to enable administrators to deny access to individuals as needed, further enhancing security.

IXM WEB 3.0 has been developed with a focus on data security. It incorporates a password policy to ensure stronger user credentials. Data protection is enhanced with several layers of encryption and security protocols, including AES-256 encryption for stored data, TLS 1.3 for data in transit, and SHA-512 hashing for sensitive information. The platform also integrates with Azure Single Sign-On (SSO) to simplify and secure user authentication.

To maintain high-security standards, the platform undergoes regular third-party Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT). These measures ensure that the software remains secure against potential threats.

The latest version of IXM WEB, version 3.0, introduces a redesigned user interface and experience (UI/UX) with over 500 new screens.

Genetec gains FICAM certification for federal use

Genetec has announced that its Security Center 5.12 platform now complies with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 201 and has been approved by the Federal Identity Credential and Access Management (FICAM) conformance program. This approval indicates that Genetec’s software meets the rigorous security standards set by the federal government, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive data and facilities.

The certification broadens the range of FICAM-compliant access control hardware compatible with the Security Center Synergis platform. This includes HID pivCLASS readers, HID Signo readers, Veridt readers, and Assa Abloy integrated locks, among others. The Genetec platform is now equipped to provide a fully FICAM-compliant access control solution from end to end.

Products certified under FIPS 201 undergo thorough testing to minimize vulnerabilities and enhance security features, making them particularly suitable for safeguarding sensitive information within federal organizations.

In a sector often dominated by proprietary systems, the Synergis platform offers an alternative with its open architecture, supporting multiple systems that can verify Personal Identity Verification (PIV and PIV-I) credentials for federal employees and contractors. This open approach allows federal agencies and organizations to choose from a broader range of certified and secure access control solutions, promoting flexibility and interoperability.

