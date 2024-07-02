2 in 5 businesses now use biometrics for physical access control: HID

The number of businesses using biometrics for physical access control has jumped from 30 percent two years ago to 39 percent, according to a new survey from HID Global. HID released the 2024 State of Physical Access Control Report in partnership with IFSEC Global to explore the latest trends in physical access control. The report is based on a survey of over 1,200 security professionals worldwide.

About 23 percent of the survey participants identify biometrics as one of the top three technology trends influencing the broader access control industry in the coming years.

In addition to the convenience of contactless facial recognition, the report discusses other types of contactless biometrics, including palm readers, touchless fingerprint readers, and iris scanners, which are also becoming increasingly adopted.

“In emerging markets such as Africa, parts of Asia, and Latin America – where fingerprint recognition is already widespread — many companies are now moving towards facial recognition,” says Cristian Cotiga, vice president of product management of PACS.

The report emphasizes that despite a slight decrease from the previous report, one in three companies still utilize proximity cards, with 28 percent indicating that they still maintain systems compatible with traditional magnetic stripe technology.

Despite the security risks associated with these older systems, physical ID remains widely used. However, the report acknowledges that mobile access credentials and digital IDs are gaining traction. Nearly 2 in 5 organizations now employ mobile identities, with respondents identifying contactless platforms and mobile access as the two most significant trends.

The report highlights the increasing prevalence of AI in physical access control systems. According to the survey, 38 percent of respondents are interested in incorporating AI and machine learning into their access control, while approximately 23 percent have no intention of doing so.

Other technology trends mentioned in the report include a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in the design and implementation of access control systems. Additionally, there is a trend toward using open standards to integrate physical access control data with broader building management functions.

New contactless systems from Biocube, CyberLink

Biocube Technologies, based in India, has developed two new access control systems, both utilizing facial recognition for contactless identification.

TruNtrance, a biometric system designed for attendance management and access control for security purposes. The system onboards users through fingerprint or selfie biometrics with passive liveness detection and government ID documents for visitor access monitoring. TruNTrance is equipped to send email alerts, notifying personnel of relevant issues without delay. This feature eliminates the need for manual attendance checks, streamlining the management process.

The company highlights that the system’s ability to integrate biometric algorithms with smartphones, tablets, laptops, CCTV or IP cameras provides a non-contact method for tracking attendance and monitoring personnel movement within an organization. Leveraging AI technology, the system ensures accurate real-time recognition of faces, Biocube says.

Biocube has also developed software for contactless secure access management through real-time facial recognition on CCTVs and IP cameras, so organizations can ensure that only authorized personnel gain entry to restricted areas. The system also offers integration with existing door access control systems.

CyberLink has upgraded its FaceMe Security software for access control, identity verification and attendance management with real-time facial recognition.

The new FaceMe Security version 7.15 features a notification monitor to alert security personnel when a blocklisted person is identified, and the “U Messenger” communication app. Version 7.15 also supports more edge devices and precise levels of configuration, according to the announcement.

