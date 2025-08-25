HID launches new facial recognition, authentication readers in Sydney

HID will use this week’s 2025 Security and Exhibition Conference in Sydney as a platform to launch its new biometric facial recognition reader and on-the-go authentication key reader. The new products will be showcased alongside HID’s recently launched FIDO-enabled cards and Mercury Intelligent controllers.

According to a release, the facial recognition product, HID Amico, is designed to provide secure, real-time identity verification across diverse high traffic environments that need seamless access with strong accuracy. For security and specificity, HID Amico includes multifactor authentication (MFA) methods including face, HID Mobile Access and wallet credentials, RFID access cards, QR code and PIN.

HID names healthcare facilities, data centers, government offices and corporate environments among potential use cases.

The portable key reader, OMNIKEY SE Plug, aims to support day-to-day operations across industries with professionals on the move, such as emergency services, retail and logistics, professional services and government agencies, wherein remote work or travel means employees need secure access and passwordless authentication.

OMNIKEY SE Plug supports FIDO2 passkeys and MFA, leveraging public key cryptography to prevent phishing and credential theft. Multi-device compatibility means it can be plugged directly into smartphones, tablets and laptops.

HID’s FIDO and FIDO-enabled cards also deliver phishing-resistant authentication with enterprise-grade lifecycle management, notably for organisations struggling with how to manage physical and logical access separately. Per the release, HID’s one-card product offers operational simplicity by combining robust physical access control with FIDO-based, passwordless access to both physical spaces and business applications.

Finally, its Mercury MP Intelligent Controllers enable greater interoperability by integrating controllers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, elevators, readers and other physical access control systems. “Instead of just linking to a reader, Mercury controllers act as a nexus to integrate multiple systems and devices for broader functionality and stronger performance.”

“HID is developing and showcasing scalable technologies that meet the needs of today’s highly mobile workforce,” says Steve Katanas, head of ANZ, physical access control solutions at HID.

“HID technology enables people to seamlessly and securely move between physical and digital places to enhance workplace efficiencies and improve productivity across both worlds. We are proud to present the latest in product innovations that will future-proof workplace security, and look forward to demonstrating the future of access control and trusted identity solutions to the Australian security community.”

