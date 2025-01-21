Biometric access control demand growth in Middle East benefits HID, Invixium

A global biometric access control and security company is seeing impressive growth and potential in the Middle East.

HID projects double-digit expansion in the Middle Eastern market, powered by strong demand for mobile and biometric access control technology. The biometrics market in the region is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.23 percent through 2032.

“The region has seen significant growth, with numerous new projects and infrastructure developments,” said Gustavo Gassman, VP and Head of Emerging Markets at HID.

“Dubai, in particular, has been a hub of activity, with many opportunities for our products,” he commented on the sidelines of Intersec in Dubai, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Gassman said the Middle East is the fastest-growing emerging market for HID, beating out regions such as Latin America, Africa, India and ASEAN. He mentioned the potential in Saudi Arabia where nearly all projects were greenfield.

The company showcased its HID Amico face biometric reader, while exhibiting at Intersec 2025, which is powered by Paravision’s facial recognition and biometric liveness detection. Paravision has appeared near the top of global rankings for NISTs test of both facial identification and verification algorithms.

Invixium

Biometric access, workforce and visitor management solutions provider Invixium recently showed off new products in Dubai, and signed an MoU with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new products include an enhanced integration of its software platform IXM Web 3.0 with System Galaxy software v11.8.5. This enables seamless data exchange and provides a scalable, unified platform to manage access control information, according to the company.

Invixium launched its new Enterprise Series, the IXM ROSTO (face and card) and IXM TOUCH 3 (finger and card) in Dubai. The new series shares features and design with the Industrial Series but is aimed at the mass market.

“We want small to medium businesses (SMBs) to experience Invixium the same way our Industrial customers have,” said Shiraz Kapadia, Invixium CEO and president. “In a nutshell, these products are priced to be extremely competitive and purposely designed with relevant features for the SMB market.”

The IXM ROSTO features include multifactor authentication (face biometrics, RFID or mobile credential, PIN), large user capacity and liveness detection to prevent spoofing. The IXM TOUCH 3 is the newest addition to the company’s popular TOUCH series and offers advanced fingerprint biometrics for control, workforce and visitor management.

Invixium signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to advance the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program, which seeks to drive long-term economic growth and localization initiatives in the country.

“Saudi Arabia is our largest market thanks to strategic customers like Saudi Aramco,” said Kapadia. “Aligned with the goals of the IKTVA Program and Saudi Vision 2030, we are committed to deepening our presence in the region by establishing our office and a production/assembly facility in the Kingdom in the foreseeable future.”

Kapadia added that this will enable Invixium to manufacture biometric solutions locally, generating employment opportunities, and develop expertise in the region. The MoU recognizes Invixium as a leading face biometric access control solutions provider in Saudi Arabia and strengthens its partnership with Aramco.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | HID | Invixium | Middle East