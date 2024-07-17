Invixium acquires Triax with plans to expand beyond access control

Toronto-headquartered biometric access control firm Invixium has acquired Connecticut workforce optimization software firm Triax Technologies. A release says Triax’s AI-based Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) expand Invixium’s biometrics portfolio for providing visitor management tools that improve worker productivity and equipment utilization.

In particular, it takes Invixium beyond the entry-point access control market into a more diverse array of use cases for critical infrastructure and industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, chemical, mining and energy.

“We’ve identified more real-world problems to solve,” says Shiraz Kapadia, CEO of Invixium. “This acquisition highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address our customers’ health, safety, security and productivity demands for their sites. With the addition of Triax, we now offer comprehensive end-to-end solutions – from secure entry points to the entire operational environment. This bold step marks a pivotal advancement in our growth strategy.”

Triax’s flagship “connected worker” product, Spot-r, collects and transmits data from wearable tags to cloud-based analytics software, to help industries identify productivity pinch points, track equipment usage and reduce emergency response times.

“Triax’s labor productivity and workplace safety platform perfectly complements Invixium’s established portfolio of biometric access solutions and services,” says Scott MacDonald, chairman of the board at Triax Technologies. “I am confident that Invixium will continue to enhance the combined solutions and expand their impact, driving significant value for our collective industrial customers and stakeholders.”

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

