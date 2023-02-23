Invixium expands Idcube distribution partnership, unveils access control reader

Invixium and Idcube, an open-platform physical security solution provider, have announced a new technology partnership and global distribution agreement. This new contract strengthens the existing partnership and will initially concentrate on joint sales penetration in India, the Middle East and the United States.

In the past, Idcube and Invixium joined forces to provide users and system integrators with an all-inclusive solution featuring Invixium biometric devices combined with the Access360 software platform by Idcube. The companies say the collaboration provided a simple way for users to install and implement a best-of-the-breed solution.

“Idcube Access360 software’s direct integration with Invixium biometric devices was a great first step, and this global technology partnership is the next natural progression in our professional relationship,” states Rishi Chahal, the executive director and co-founder of Idcube.

Invixium says it delivers durable biometric solutions that can be used in various industrial settings, from the oil and gas sector to construction sites, mining operations and manufacturing plants.

Meanwhile, Idcube provides AI-powered cloud applications for physical access control to global clients, including co-working spaces, business parks, corporate offices, airports, metro-rail, seaports, and defense and government installations. The company says they have recently expanded its sales efforts to include the Middle East and U.S. markets.

“Idcube’s expertise with cloud access control combined with Invixium’s multi-technology biometric devices is making office spaces smarter and more secure,” adds Divyakant Gupta, the founder and CEO of Idcube.

Invixium launches IXM VERTU access control reader

Invixium, a global leader in biometric access control and workforce management solutions, launched its latest product, IXM VERTU, at Intersec 2023 in Dubai.

According to Shiraz Kapadia, CEO and president of Invixium, “We are humble enough to understand that not every door demands biometric security. IXM VERTU’s addition to our product portfolio helps streamline the purchasing process for customers in need of well-designed, rugged access control solutions. Biometrics is and will continue to be our DNA.”

It can read all major types of RFID cards (125kHz/13.56MHz), including EM Prox, MIFARE, and DESFire, along with mobile credentials via BLE or NFC. Further, it supports various communication modes such as Wiegand or OSDP2 for secure communication with any Access Control Panel.

According to Invixium, the device is IK08 impact and IP67 ingress rated, making it suitable for harsh environments, including outdoor settings. Additionally, the company says Invixium products are made in Canada with quality materials to ensure long-lasting operation.

To mark the device’s launch and Invixium’s 10-year anniversary, Invixium says the company gifted numerous IXM VERTU devices at Intersec 2023 to customers and partners.

A recent market report found that the physical access control market was worth $8.1 billion in 2022, and is growing at a compound rate above 10 percent per year.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | distribution | Idcube | Invixium | reseller | RFID | VAR