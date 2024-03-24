Invixium, iProov, ISS, Privy hire to expand market presence

Invixium, iProov, ISS, and Privy look to accelerate growth and expand market presence by adding experience to their executive teams as biometrics and digital identity industry groups Open Identity Exchange and Secure Technology Association each name new directors.

Secure Technology Association names ED

The Secure Technology Alliance (STA) has appointed Christina Hulka its new Executive Director. Hulka most recently served as executive director and chief operating officer of FIDO Alliance.

Hulka succeeds Jason Bohrer in leading the association, and the related U.S. Payments Forum and Identity and Access Forum.

OIX appoints Identity Development Director

Gareth Narinesingh has revealed in a LinkedIn post he is starting a new position as identity development director at the Open Identity Exchange (OIX).

Narinesingh was previously head of digital identity at Mitek and commercial director, financial services at Yoti.

Invixium, iProov, ISS, Privy look to accelerate growth

Invixium has named Chris Thompson national sales manager to support its North American territory. Thompson is expected to drive sales strategies, nurture key partnerships and secure new opportunities to help the biometric access control provider expand market presence across North America and advance its growth trajectory.

Prior to joining Invixium, Thompson held sales roles at Pelco, Avigilon, Cintas, and ADT.

iProov has appointed Leo Curran VP of global partnerships and alliances. The face biometrics company expects to significantly expand its partnership ecosystem and accelerate growth and innovation in the digital identity sector.

Curran joins iProov with experience in senior operational and go-to-market roles for companies including Automation Anywhere and UiPath.

Security industry veteran Charles Burns has joined ISS (Intelligent Security Systems) in the newly created role of director of commercial facilities. Burns is expected to drive increased adoption of ISS’ video intelligence solutions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and other large-scale commercial facilities throughout North America.

Burns has an extensive background in the spectator sports industry, including VP of security for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and as VP of security and risk management for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Privy has appointed Rob Hotchin as its local country manager, following the recent launch of its Australia office and a $48M investment led by KKR.

Hotchin, who previously served as APJ leader, sales and business development with Okta, will lead Privy’s expansion into Australia, aiming to launch its digital trust solution to market by H2 2024, aligning with the country’s expansion of its regulated digital ID framework.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) | Invixium | iProov | Open Identity Exchange (OIX) | PrivyID | Secure Technology Alliance