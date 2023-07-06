Privy opens Sydney office to build digital trust between Indonesia and Australia

Privy, one of Indonesia’s leading digital trust providers, has become the first Indonesian technology company to export its digital identity operations into Australia. The July 6th opening of Privy’s Sydney, Australia office marks a significant milestone in the growing economic relationship between Australia and Indonesia, the company says in an announcement. The Minister of Trade for the Republic of Indonesia, Zulkifli Hasan, officially inaugurated the new office with other notable officials in attendance from both Australia and Indonesia.

Privy specializes in offering trusted digital identity and digital signatures, which are legally binding digital certificates. It is the first Certificate Authority (CA) to gain recognition from Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (KOMINFO). With over 40 million users and partnerships with over 2,000 companies, Privy aims to protect data and combat cyber threats in both Indonesia and Australia, with plans to expand to facilitate trade and build digital trust worldwide.

Marshall Pribadi, Privy’s CEO, expressed his gratitude for the support and attention received from the governments, emphasizing the pivotal role of trusted digital identity and certified electronic signatures in digital trade. Pribadi states, “We hope that our expansion to Australia will mark the beginning of Privy’s ability to facilitate trade worldwide.”

At the opening event, Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan emphasized the importance of this expansion, saying, “Privy can assist in facilitating trade and improving trade relations between Indonesia and Australia. With Marshall, Privy, and ITPC [Indonesian Trade Promotion Center], we have the capability to be more competitive and produce even better products.” Minister Hasan witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) using Privy’s certified digital signature technology. These MOUs involved prominent Australian and Indonesian companies with a combined value of US$27.13 million, according to the announcement from Privy.

The expansion of Privy’s digital identity operations to Australia solidifies the economic ties between the two countries and paves the way for increased trade cooperation. With its innovative services and commitment to data security, Privy says it is poised to play a crucial role in fostering digital trust and international trade in the modern digital world.

