iProov, FacePhi certified under UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework

Two digital identity verification firms, iProov and FacePhi, have now been granted official recognition via the UK Digital Identity Certification Scheme.

First introduced on 6 April 2022, the scheme allows UK employers and landlords to outsource identity checks to certified digital identity service providers, providing evidence for Right to Work, Right to Rent, and criminal record schemes respectively.

The approval was made in line with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework).

As per government documentation the scheme was meant “support long-term post pandemic working practices, accelerate the recruitment and onboarding process, improve employee mobility and enhance the security and integrity of the checks.”

Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov, said “Certifications like this are a key milestone and part of what makes iProov special,”

Enrico Montagnino, General Manager of Facephi EMEA, said “This certification demonstrates the excellence of our biometric solutions, which are designed to meet the highest standards of security and reliability for our clients and partners.”

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) | identity verification | selfie biometrics | standards | UK