TrustCloud teams up with iProov to fortify digital identity in quantum-protected systems

| Abigail Opiah
TrustCloud and digital identity provider iProov are working together to elevate the security of digital identity management, amid growing cybersecurity threats, including the looming possibility of quantum-powered attacks.

The two companies are combining their knowledge in biometric verification, post-quantum encryption, and secure digital wallets to create a tool that addresses the security concerns associated with quantum computing’s capabilities.

“Amidst a global surge in sophisticated cyber threats, regulatory demands, and the desire for a seamless user experience, our collaboration with iProov is a timely response to the needs of organizations worldwide,” says Saioa Echebarria, CEO at Trustcloud.

“TrustCloud has earnt an enviable reputation for offering post-quantum encryption and secure custody of digital assets, ensuring that agreements, contracts, and sensitive data are protected. By incorporating iProov’s biometric verification, our partnership will create an unparalleled level of security that enables organizations to confidently onboard customers remotely, backed by the best available fraud and identity theft protection.”

iProov’s involvement brings advanced biometric authentication to the table, a key component in establishing verifiable identities online. By embedding iProov’s facial verification, TrustCloud aims to provide enterprises with an extra safeguard.

“iProov empowers identity verification and trust service providers to deliver a uniquely secure, exceptionally usable experience,” adds Andrew Bud, founder & CEO, iProov.

“Trustcloud is a highly successful multi-national provider of identity and trust services with a great reputation for quality. We’re delighted to partner with them.”

TrustCloud unlocks Quantum Vault

TrustCloud, known for its recent launch of the Quantum Vault within DocuSign’s App Center, is working through post-quantum encryption, with the goal of ensuring data integrity and security long into the quantum era.

TrustCloud’s Quantum Vault employs cryptographic methods to safeguard sensitive data and digital agreements from emerging quantum threats, for businesses to secure their digital assets against evolving security risks.

This Vault leverages encryption methods designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers, which have the potential to break traditional encryption. According to the company, the TrustCloud Quantum Vault complies with U.S. NIST and HIPAA regulations, European eIDAS standards, and international ISO certifications.

