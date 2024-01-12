Intersec 2024: new solutions from RecFaces, Princeton Identity, Suprema, Iris ID and more

Intersec is celebrating its 25th birthday this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Biometrics firms including RecFaces, Princeton Identity, Invixium, Suprema and Iris ID will show off their products at the safety, security and fire protection expo from January 16 to 18, 2024.

Dubai-native facial biometrics startup RecFaces plans to demonstrate its facial recognition software Id-Guard which is integrated with XProtect VMS, a video management platform created by Denmark-headquartered video technology firm Milestone.

RecFaces experts will also conduct two presentations within the Thought Leadership Pavilion on biometrics implementation in the field of security and access control. The company has recently opened a new office in India while at Intersec it plans to explore new markets, according to Head of Presale for the MENA region Mohammed Bajarsh.

Princeton Identity, a U.S. identity management company focusing on iris and facial recognition, will be unveiling a new product at the expo, according to its LinkedIn announcement. The solution will be an addition to its Iris-on-the-Move ID authentication technology which was adopted this year by the electrical power firm Consolidated Edison Inc (Con Edison).

Access control company Invixium is also unveiling a new addition to its software offerings: Biometric access control and workforce management platform IXM WEB will get a 3.0 version with a new user-friendly interface while visitor management platform IXM VISITOR will receive an advanced version introducing a streamlined visitor registration.

Invixium CEO and President Shiraz Kapadia will participate as a speaker at The Thought Leadership Pavilion. In a statement, Kapadia says that the Canadian firm is dedicated to the Middle East Market.

Another biometric access control company Suprema will participate in Intersec 2024 Dubai with its newly upgraded security platform BioStar 2, according to its social media post.

The South Korean company was recently named one of the “Global Top 5” providers of access control technology by A&S International. Its CEO Hanchul Kim said that the company is planning to grow its presence in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Canadian security firm Genetec is betting on a large increase of cloud-based technology in the physical security industry among medium and large enterprises across the Middle East over the next year. This is why it plans to demonstrate the latest version of its security platform, Security Center, as well as a range of cloud-ready solutions at Intersec. Among them is Axis Powered by Genetec, an access control offering that combines Genetec access control software with Axis network door controllers.

Last but not least, iris recognition company Iris ID is also joining the expo.

The U.S. company has a long history in the region. Since 2013, Iris ID has been introducing its technology to major Middle Eastern airports and government and commercial entities. Last year, software company Diyar United became the first Middle Eastern company to integrate Iris ID tech in its self-service kiosks, the company says in an announcement. The kiosks are used for immigration, employee management and e-government services.

Intersec 2024 will feature over 1,000 exhibitors covering categories such as homeland, cyber- and commercial security, health and safety as well as fire and rescue.

Article Topics

biometrics | Genetec | Intersec | Invixium | Iris ID | Princeton Identity | RecFaces | Suprema