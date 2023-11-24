RecFaces opens office in Delhi and has plans for a biometrics training facility

The facial recognition market in India is currently hotter than a ghost pepper vindaloo. Expanding Dubai firm RecFaces is set to be in the middle of it all with the opening of an office in Delhi, which will feature a live demo studio where customers can trial run products such as Id-Guard, a biometric video detection tool, and Id-Gate, an access control and gate management platform that leverages facial recognition (recently installed in the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador).

The Delhi opening marks the completion of a task that began in 2022 with the formation of a local team in the Indian metropolis, according to a company release.

“Our facial biometrics solutions have grown from constant research and development and have been supporting businesses across geographies to enhance their security ecosystem,” says RecFaces Global Marketing Partner Sukrit Varma, who leads the team in India. “We want businesses to harness our extensive expertise in facial biometrics as a premier tool in their security fabric.”

Valerie Lapteva, RecFaces’ business development director in Asia and Pacific region, says the office is in direct response to customer demand for facial recognition products. “We’ve been receiving a lot of requests from our partners and customers about places where they could see our solutions. Now we can finally show our ready-to-use facial recognition software in our modern office in the capital of India.”

RecFaces is planning an additional presence in Delhi with the opening of a competence center to conduct expanded biometrics training for distributor specialists, IT system integrators and end customers.

There will surely be a need: biometrics and facial recognition systems are being enthusiastically deployed in India across sectors, from border security to tax registration and the management of grain rations. The government has invested heavily in both its own national digital identity network, Aadhaar, and its India stack of tools for digital public infrastructure, which it is actively shopping to other countries.

