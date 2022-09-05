RecFaces supports face biometrics expansion with new training center in Dubai

Facial recognition vendor RecFaces is opening a new training center next month in Dubai, where the company is based.

The facility will showcase RecFaces’ biometric security and surveillance products, including Id-Time, a solution that tracks employees’ working hours using face recognition.

The training center will also aim to educate IT system integrators, distributors and end-users about the advantages of biometrics via free online and offline courses.

“It is no secret that many end-users do not consider the possibility of introducing biometrics due to doubts about data security,” explains RecFaces CEO Tamara Morozova.

“After the training, students will learn that in RecFaces solutions, data is stored not on the cloud but on the end user’s servers – in a secure closed loop. Understanding this and other important issues allows us to consider biometrics as a convenient, safe and effective tool.”

Further, the RecFaces training center will offer multilingual classes in both English and Spanish, teaching the theoretical foundations of biometrics but also how to use the tools in real-life scenarios based on successful use cases.

“RecFaces training is based on a model of increasing the level of perimeter security through the introduction of biometric products based on facial recognition,” says RecFaces Head of Training Center Farida Baychorov.

“The combination of all RecFaces lectures makes up the optimal set of competencies and tools for solving specific tasks needed by both technical staff and security specialists in any company.”

More specifically, the free course at the RecFaces training center will consist of three live lectures lasting an hour each: introduction to biometrics, presentation of facial recognition solutions and software setup, respectively. At each lecture, the expert will allocate time to answer questions from the audience.

Upon graduation, RecFaces will provide students with a personal certificate confirming their competence in installing and working with facial recognition software.

The opening of the new center marks the end of an eventful summer for RecFaces, which announced a partnership with T-Sign Solution in July and weeks later deployed its facial recognition software on cameras at a data center in Egypt.

