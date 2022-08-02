Telecom Egypt introduces staff, visitor facial recognition via RecFaces partner

Telecom Egypt has installed facial recognition on security cameras at a new data center via a newly-approved reseller of Dubai-based RecFaces technology in the country.

Staff of Egyptian systems integrator Audio Technology S.A.E. underwent training to qualify as presale engineers and product manager for RecFaces face recognition solutions for North Africa. Audio Technology created a Competence Center in Cairo to make and distribute its biometric products across the region. It appears to already be paying off.

Audio Technology has installed RecFaces’ Id-Guard face biometrics system at a Telecom Egypt data center. The data center already operated security firm Pelco’s VideoXpert video management system. Id-Guard already had an integration with that meaning security staff can continue with the familiar interface, now with facial recognition.

This is Telecom Egypt’s first integration of face biometrics at a facility and more may follow.

The face biometrics identify faces in a video stream and were implemented at the data center perimeter as well as to control access and detect possible staff violations, according to RecFaces.

The technology identifies both employees and site visitors. If an unauthorized person or someone on the stop-list is detected, the site security team is notified in under a second for immediate response.

The system allows other modalities such as detecting mask wearing and can notify for improper use.

RecFaces has been working with another partner, Thai firm T-Sign, for opportunities in Southeast Asia. In July 2022 it announced a first deployment of RecFaces technology through the partnership, bringing face biometrics to Bangkok’s Skywalk metro system.

