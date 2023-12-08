Precise, CyberLink and Genetec for biometric access control partnerships

Precise Biometrics has struck a marketing and reseller agreement with SystemHouse Solutions (SHS) to distribute Precise’s YOUNiQ Access biometrics as an add-on for Integra intelligent access control and burglar alarm systems.

YOUNiQ was first integrated with Integra following a collaboration deal in 2021. It enables Integra users to perform identification with biometrics instead of a card, a tag, or an app on a mobile phone.

SHS both makes and sells Integra to businesses to protect their personnel and properties, and it is one of the best-selling systems in Scandinavia, according to the announcement.

“We see an increasing demand from customers who want to be able to offer the increased security and level of service that biometric identification offers,” says Precise Biometrics CEO Joakim Nydemark. “With this new agreement with SystemHouse Solutions, we can reach out through their established sales channels and market our software and functionality with all the economies of scale this means.”

Genetec has partnered with CyberLink to build facial recognition into the Genetec Security Center.

The integration of FaceMe biometrics allows Genetec customers to upgrade their access control systems with detection of blacklisted people, real-time alerts, employee access and optimized face searches for faster video investigations, the companies say. FaceMe Security sends push notification to the Genetec Security Center in real-time to fetch access permissions, and the FaceMe Locator plug-in works with Genetec Security Center’s Visual Tracking function to reduce the manual workload of investigations.

CyberLink notes its strong performance in NIST’s 1:1 and 1:N evaluations in the announcement.

Along with an annual recognition so frequent it is expected, Suprema has been named one of the “Global Top 5” providers of access control technology. It has also been declared a “Top 50 Global Security Company” for the 13th year in a row by A&S International.

Research from A&S International indicates that the market for access control will grow larger than that for video surveillance within the next five years.

CEO Hanchul Kim says the company is planning to grow its presence in international markets with opportunities in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The company’s biometrics and ID wing, Suprema ID, recently rebranded as Xperix.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | CyberLink | facial recognition | Genetec | Precise Biometrics | Suprema | video surveillance