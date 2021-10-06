Biometric access control solutions, integrations and customer wins indicate market growth

A number of access control companies have expanded their offerings, with Tascent launching a new biometric endpoint and Invixium appointing EMS as distribution partner for Egypt. In addition, Precise Biometrics’ YOUNiQ was selected by Acconeer for their new office’s access control system, Aeroturn announced the deployment of its facial recognition solutions in France, and Alcatraz AI is scaling with AWS infrastructure.

Tascent launches InSight Access

The new facial recognition-based access control service has been specifically designed for office buildings and coworking spaces.

Part of Tascent’s high-throughput Insight product line InSight Access offers high-performing intelligent endpoints, identity and device management software, on-device biometric matching, and advanced anti-spoofing capabilities.

The solution is available as an end-to-end identity management service, paid via a monthly subscription that includes endpoint hardware, software, hosting, deployment support, and warranty.

The InSight Access release comes months after Tascent was granted a multi-modal self biometrics enrollment patent aimed at broadening the use of iris recognition in the access control industry.

Invixium partners with EMS in Egypt

The new partnership will see EMS (Egyptian Micro Solutions) distribute Invixium’s full line of biometric access control solutions to their customers in Egypt.

“We are impressed that Invixium offers modern biometric solutions that other companies cannot compete with,” commented Hisham Allam, managing director at EMS.

According to the executive, the Egyptian market demands high security that is both rugged and modern, to meet the diversified needs of a variety of businesses.

“We are excited to offer our customers the latest in technology from Invixium to help make businesses more secure, more productive, and healthier overall,” Allam concluded.

The distribution partnership with EMS follows another one the company signed with Open Options last month.

YOUNiQ platform deployed by Acconeer, integrated into Integra

Thanks to the new deal, Acconeer will utilize YOUNiQ as the access control system for its new offices.

The partnership will include YOUNiQ Access Permission, which Acconeer will deploy in order to enable zone features.

“Acconeer wanted a modern access control system with features and functionality to keep them on the cutting-edge,” explained Alex Cately, business development manager at Precise Biometrics.

“The requirement was to have greater flexibility when setting access permissions for different zones, as well as the ability to accommodate frequent visits — compliant with the heightened degree of security demanded.”

Precise Biometrics has also recently partnered with SystemHouse Solutions AB, to integrate YOUNiQ’s face biometrics capabilities within the security platform Integra.

“Integra has the capacity to control and monitor large complex enterprises as well as smaller businesses and is a highly appreciated system among customers,” said Precise Biometrics CEO Stefan K. Persson.

“Together with YOUNiQ it will be a perfect match for companies who wish to simplify access for employees and visitors and enhance convenience and security,” he concluded.

The news comes weeks after Persson announced he will be leaving the company to pursue new challenges.

Alcatraz AI use AWS cloud services to scale

The company has recently announced that its facial authentication access products are now powered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

Thanks to this, the solution can be integrated without any additional wiring, enabling analytics and artificial intelligence to run at the edge.

By using the AWS Services Alcatraz AI also enables high productivity by abstracting away the common workloads required to build a cloud infrastructure, instead empowering users to focus all development resources on their products.

The partnership encompasses several AWS products, including Amazon S3 for secure document storage, Amazon Fargate for container workload management, and Amazon Cloudwatch for monitoring, log storage, and alarms.

Aeroturn expands deployment operations in France

Following its partnership with Siemens-Beltsville earlier this year, Aeroturn Turnstiles has now completed the deployment of its touchless facial recognition access control system at multiple locations in France.

The biometric prototype was developed in collaboration with an unnamed French company, and according to Aeroturn, it is the “nation’s first complete and customized biometric credential access control system.”

“It is extremely important for the turnstile manufacturers to be able to integrate to new security technology and be just as reliable if not more than the traditional physical access control expectations,” explained Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales and Marketing at Aeroturn.

“Aeroturn’s turnstiles integrate seamlessly with the nation’s top access control systems, and we take pride in the durability we continue to offer our customers,” he concluded.

